THEY SAID IT

“We have presently begun construction of the first phase of the CSX bridge.”

Mike Parker, resident engineer with NCDOT, talking about progresw on the widening project taking place on Interstate 95 through Robeson County.

“I’m Proud of what we’ve been able to do here in Lumberton for the community.”

Chris Ellington, President and Chief Executive Officer of UNC Health Southeastern, talking about the new Women’s Health Services Unit.

“This is an exciting time in the history of Robeson Community College. We are thrilled to be celebrating the opening of the A.S. Thomas Center and the new RCC Barber Shop.”

RCC President Melissa Singler, talking about the openeing of two new business ventures in Pembroke.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the FAA. This investment will allow us to create a terminal that not only meets the needs of today’s passengers but also sets the stage for future growth. We look forward to working with our community and stakeholders to make this project a reality.”

Guy McCook, Chair of the Southeast Regional Airport Authority, talkking about the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport’s $1 million grant to assist with the construction of a new terminal building.”

Congratulations to my good friend and our next @RepublicanStudy Committee Chairman, Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger). Looking forward to working with you and our House Republican leadership team to advance President Trump’s America First agenda!

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, (@RepRichHudson), R-North Carolina Dist. 9 talking about U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas Dist. 11.

“The first storm we got too much rain, the second storm we got too much rain and it stunted the collards and then after that, it got dry. We’ve been in a drought for the last month in a half. I’ve been watering every day for a month and a half.”

James Locklear, a Maxton farmer talking the collard crop ahead of the Annual Maxton Collard Festival last weekend.