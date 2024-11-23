Creating the perfect day to make a tribute for our Veterans is a very hard event to organize because words can’t even begin to show the gratitude each veteran deserves.

We as civilians can not imagine the devastation our veterans witnessed or felt while serving to protect our rights. It takes a strong and courageous person to make the sacrifices that were required by our veterans; therefore, we should dedicate ourselves to honoring those that put their life on the line for us to continue to be free.

Throughout history we have seen many men and women fight for our protection and lose their lives. These men and women were as young as 18 years old. We have also seen many families of the men and women that have served our country; experience pain and sorrow due to their loved one not making it back home to them. It’s a very sad thing to think about; however, without our veterans, young and old, where would we be today.

If I had the time, funds and authority to make a perfect tribute to our veterans I would organize a community event. During this event we could gather veterans to share their experiences with those who would find interest in their stories.We would find the perfect venue for people to admire the setting, and be in a comfortable environment they can feel safe in.

During this time we could gather different vendors to come out and offer our veterans a free meal. We could gather different organizations to donate many different items our veterans would find interests in, we could then host a raffle and many people to participate.

Then we host many games that they could participate in and be able to get comfortable with the people that are around them.

With the funds we achieve from this we could then help those 13% of our homeless veterans find a place they can call home.

We could gather many volunteers to help build them their own homes, we could ask many organizations to donate products that we could use in our home preparation.

With the volunteers we gathered we could then set our plans up to build the houses, could have who love to paint gather in groups and allow them to create us beautiful signs. In the process of waiting on the houses we could set up an area where people can listen to music and dance and have a good time.

For the children that may be present we could gather slides and bouncy houses to occupy them. Once our houses are built we could work on designing the inside to set them up to get ready for our homeless veterans’ second chance at life as they leave the military.

This would be a beautiful tribute due to a lot of our veterans not having a family to come home then get led down the wrong path by those who are showing them the wrong things.

If I had the authority to make sure this tribute happened and was a success, I would start off with making sure to get the news out to the many new outlets we have. As a result of this it would benefit us extremely well, because it can allow people to witness what we are doing and offer help.

With this we can make many more donations to help our tribulation be more effective and noticeable.The more people we would get to volunteer the more veterans are allowed a chance at happiness again along with stability. I would try my hardest to get the news of these activities spread because the least we can do for the citizens that put their life at risk for our happiness and freedom.

While one day of recognition is meaningful, a single day cannot truly reflect our gratitude for the sacrifices veterans have made. Their courage and dedication deserve ongoing appreciation, embodied through year-round initiatives. One way to sustain this commitment is by organizing monthly community events where veterans can connect with civilians and share their stories.

These gatherings, along with workshops for job training, housing and mental health support, provide practical help and create a space for veterans’ voices to be heard and valued.

In schools and community programs, integrating veterans’ history and experiences fosters respect and understanding across generations. Younger generations learn directly from veterans, creating lasting bonds and inspiring ongoing appreciation.

Finally, individual gestures like writing letters, supporting veteran causes, and participating in local volunteer efforts make a big impact.

Through these actions, we affirm our commitment to veterans every day—not just on one holiday—and ensure they feel truly honored in our communities.

Halona Hunt attends Fairmont High School. She presented this essay to the Fairmont Board of Commissioners on Tuesday during its regualar public meeting.