To The Editor:

Editor’s Note: The following was delivered during the public comments portion at the Nov. 12 board meeting.

Oct. 10, 2023 I went to my granddaughter’s school planning to eat lunch with her kindergartener class. She and I had talked about this for weeks and we were both looking forward to that time together.

When I arrived at the school, I was told that I would not be allowed to eat with her that day, due to continued COVID concerns. I thought we all realized that COVID restrictions had long been lifted and people had essentially returned to life as we knew it before COVID, so I was shocked to hear this. I was later told that it was a security risk for me to eat lunch with my granddaughter.

Security is not an issue on Grandparents’ Day, as schools across our county welcomes a flood of grandparents on campus. Why is it, that entry to our schools is not a problem on Grandparents’ Day, but it is a security risk every other day?

The answer is simple—because the school board wants grandparents to spend money on the book fair fundraisers that are being held the same day.

Every Friday night in Robeson County we welcome thousands of our residents to high school football games, and we are somehow able to facilitate their safe entry into our stadiums without any problems.

Why is this?

Again, the answer is very simple— it is because of the tremendous amounts of money at stake and the school boards desire to build up school finances.

How is it that PSRC can invoke “school safety concerns” to prevent a handful of parents/grandparents from accessing our schools, but is more than willing to look the other way on Friday Nights when ten’s of thousands of dollars are at stake?

My ask is not a new initiative and one that has been easily and successfully implemented before.

When I was a school board member, we had “muffins for moms,” “doughnuts for dads,” and Grandparents’ Day. These events helped create a pleasant environment that was both inviting and safe, as we all worked together to educate our children.

Again, if we can accommodate thousands at weekly ballgames, then why can’t we accommodate a handful of parents/grandparents throughout the school year.

Administrators in neighboring school systems will tell you that the doors to their schools swing on “WELCOME Hinges.” The doors to Robeson County Schools don’t have to be slammed shut, excluding parents and grandparents.

Not too long ago, the doors to our schools, also swung on welcome hinges and I believe it can happen again, while simultaneously ensuring the safety of our children.

Please allow us to share time with our children, and not just when you want us to support school fundraisers.

Patrick L. Bullard of Pembroke is a former PSRC School Board member

