“Do not spoil what you have now desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you hoped for.”

— Epicurus, Greek philosopher

It’s Thanksgiving Day, and I am home alone on this uniquely American holiday, but soon I will be driving north in the rain to Raleigh on treacherous interstates 95 and 40, where I will join my family for a feast and shared memories, particular of departed Dad and brother Doug.

I am thankful for that opportunity.

But before I leave, I am tasked with writing this column, little more than a collection of random thoughts that keep my mind busy, my writing skills somewhat sharp, and hopefully amuse even if just a tad while earning me enough to feed the felines.

I am thankful for that opportunity.

It will be a long day, capped by NFL football, and followed Friday by a day off, more NFL football, and my weekly lunch date with a group of the finest friends, where the conversation will toggle between politics and college football.

I am thankful for that opportunity.

At 67 years old, despite aches and pains, I am in pretty good health, able to do the things I enjoy doing, all too aware that friends and family updates these days increasingly bring the wrong kind of news. I have all original parts, except for a cow valve that a skillful surgeon stitched in that keeps me ticking, technology that did not exist when I was born.

For all of that, I am thankful. And more.

— I was thankful to see that I-95 just north of Fayetteville is now four lanes, making the Thursday trip less challenging and claustrophobic, and the rain was light and spotty.

— I am thankful that I live in the freest, most prosperous country, which offers immense opportunity, even if not in perfectly equal doses, and for those who sacrificed some or all to extend those benefits. We live in the greatest nation at the greatest time to live – a sentiment that is not shared enough and when it is, often encounters scorn from those the rest of the world would swap places with.

— I am thankful for Social Security and Medicare, which have reshaped my whole outlook on socialism. That is a joke, both I have earned.

— I am thankful for all the conveniences that add spice to life, that we take for granted and billions covet – indoor plumbing, AC, internet, Smart TV’s, Keurig, microwave, crock pot, and on and on. They have not existed for the entirety of my life, but toward the end of it are quite handy. For a better perspective, watch “Gunsmoke.”

— I am thankful for the senior tees, and 420-yard par 5’s, 280-yard par 4’s and 115-yard par 3’s. I am thankful for golf technology that has masked my diminishing skills, allowing me to continue to enjoy the game. A golf course is where I find my greatest pleasures, not because of my score, but because of the company and the cart girl. I am thankful that golf has allowed me during the last five years to reconnect with longtime friends and lengthen the list.

— In a related development, I am thankful for Ibuprofen.

— I am thankful for light beer, which I switched to in 1995, and by my calculations, which are rounded, has saved me from consuming about 2 million calories, the equivalent of 531 pounds. If not for that switch, I would be approaching 800 pounds and my own reality TV show.

— I am thankful for Google, the above paragraph being the most recent reason why.

— I am thankful for good ‘ole rock ‘n roll, The Beatles, The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Rod Stewart and Bruce Springsteen, and the soundtrack they provided my life.

— I am thankful for the 70s – and that I survived them.

— I am thankful for Amazon, and the ability to order with just a few clicks an item that will be at my door in just a couple of days, meaning I can exploit Black Friday deals from my recliner.

— I am thankful for Mack Brown, whose coaching career came to an inglorious end, his own doing, but who provided me the majority of high-water moments from UNC football. Yes, the on-field results were mediocre during Mack 2.0, but the program is top 5 in many metrics that should matter.

— I am thankful for Meta, Nvidia, Alphabet stock and compound interest.

— I am thankful for afternoon naps.

— I am thankful for eyesight and hearing, and in a related development, Jennifer Lawrence, as well as the sense of taste and bacon.

— I am thankful that this column is now at about 800 words, meaning I can wrap it up even though the list is hardly started.

One of the things I have learned as I have gotten older, is that happiness is a choice, and being thankful is a key ingredient. So, I suggest as part of that pursuit, you be thankful for what you have and not lustful for what you wish you had.

Try it and see.

Thank me later.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at ddouglas521@hotmail.com.