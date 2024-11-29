Raleigh, NC – November 20, 2024 – Laura Hogshead has been terminated from her position as Executive Director of Rebuild NC, effective immediately. This action follows growing concerns over the organization’s lack of progress in disaster recovery efforts and transparency. The decision comes after Representative Brenden Jones raised critical issues during a legislative hearing on Monday.

In the hearing, Representative Jones sharply questioned the effectiveness and management of Rebuild NC, expressing deep concerns for the communities still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and other natural disasters. Jones, a vocal advocate for the people of North Carolina, emphasized the need for accountability and immediate action to address the persistent delays in recovery efforts.

“It is clear that Rebuild NC has failed the people of North Carolina,” Representative Brenden Jones said during the hearing. “For years, communities have been waiting for the support and resources they were promised. It’s time for new leadership to take charge and ensure that recovery efforts finally reach those in need.”

Hogshead’s dismissal follows a series of missteps and a lack of visible progress in key recovery areas, with numerous

complaints from homeowners and local officials regarding the inefficiency of the organization.

“It is time to move forward with new leadership to restore public trust and ensure that disaster recovery resources are effectively distributed to the communities that need them most” said

Representative Brenden Jones.

Rebuild NC was established after Hurricane Florence in 2018 to facilitate recovery efforts for communities devastated by the storm. However, the agency has faced persistent criticism for mismanagement, lack of accountability, and slow distribution. “Ensuring that our communities receive the help they need in a timely manner is our top priority,” the spokesperson continued. “We are committed to addressing the challenges ahead and ensuring that disaster recovery efforts proceed without further delay” said Representative Brenden Jones.

Contact:

The office of Representative Brenden Jones

NC Rep. Brenden H. Jones, R-Dist 46, is the House Deputy Majority Leader. Contact him at

Brenden.Jones@ncleg.gov or 919-733-5821.