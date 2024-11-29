THEY SAID IT

“Just because someone receives food from our regular pantry doesn’t mean they can provide the Thanksgiving or holiday meals for their family.”

Robeson Together Executive Director Brianna Goodwin, talking about the holiday meal boxes they pass out.

***

“We swore in a police ofﬁ cer at 4 o’clock this afternoon but we’re losing a good one here tonight … We really do appreciate your service,” said Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis on Tuesday.”

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis talking about Terry Chavis, who was honored by the city for a law enforcement career that spanned three decades.

***

“Auctioneers serve as fiduciaries, and they are entrusted with people’s property and the proceeds from the sale of that property. The licensing system provides an important layer of protection for consumers.”

North Carolina Auctioneer Licensing Board Chairman Daniel H. DeVane, talking about Lloyd “Mickey” Meekins Jr., one of 19 auctioneers and one auction ﬁrm that were issued licenses in 1974 and who remain current and actively licensed.

***

“This is dangerous and disgraceful. The culprits need to be held fully accountable by our justice system.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, talking about Trump cabinet nominees, and appointees who were targeted with “violent, unAmerican threats.”

***

“As temperatures drop in #WNC, FEMA must waive regulations and immediately deploy temporary housing resources to the region, including travel trailers and manufactured homes.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, (@SenTedBuddNC) in a post on X about housing for flood victims in western, North Carolina.