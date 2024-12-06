I want to share a sad, short story.

The Robeson County Humane Society recently began a campaign to raise $50,000, money that is needed to make state-mandated repairs to its shelter at 3180 W. Fifth St. that is home to abandoned dogs and cats desperately waiting to escape prison and enter a permanent home.

The GoFundMe can be found easily enough on Facebook; it is on my page, and several others, including the society’s.

Here is the sad part: After about a week, it has raised a paltry $765.

It has received plenty of likes and a few shares, and while they are appreciated, neither spends. We need money. A lot of it. And there is a deadline.

If you do not know, the humane society operates a shelter that used to be a veterinary clinic, and was built I believe in the 1960s, so it is about my age and I might be in better shape. Yep, that bad.

The shelter must pass regular inspections from the state, and while the inspector has been patient, the time is soon to get the work done, which is estimated to cost about $100,000 total.

To save money, society members and staff plan to do what we can, and we would welcome volunteers, especially those with some expertise, and donated supplies. Call 910-738-8282 for information on how to help.

Here is where the short story gets longer.

In my brief time as a member of the society’s board, I have become all too aware that our primary responsibility is to raise money. We have two major fundraisers, a golf tournament and Bark at the Moon, and both were very successful this year, and the city and county governments give us a little, not a lot. All that money is no more than a short bridge to again being desperate for dollars.

The need is endless, exacerbated by the truth that we live in a county where cats and dogs are viewed by many as property, not beings, and many are free to roam and do what cats and dogs will do, and that is to breed.

Perhaps the society’s biggest gift to this county is that in the 20 years we have provided a spay and neuter program, a number approaching 10,000 animals have been fixed, saving the births off millions of unwanted animals. But that program is struggling as well, as state money that supports it is dwindling. That is a self-defeating approach given the unknown amount of money saved to governments that must deal with the homeless population of cats and dogs.

There are plans for a major front-page piece in this newspaper after the first of the year that will provide detail to some of the challenges the shelter faces. That also is when the work at the shelter is expected to begin – assuming dollars to do so.

It is Christmastime, we all have our priorities, and donating to the Robeson County Humane Society is not at the top of many lists. But we are not in control of the timing of this crisis, which does not exaggerate the challenge.

I am begging on behalf of the society for consideration. Donations of $10, $20, $50 are obviously welcome, but we need big gifts as well, and I know there are folks out there who could write those checks without any sacrifice in their lives.

We need to be remembered in wills and can provide an attorney at no charge to anyone interested in doing so.

How about a donation as a Christmas present honoring that person on your list who is hard to find the perfect present for because they have all they need?

We have two endowments that need to be grown for anyone with an interest in donating to either or both.

Would you like a room at the shelter renamed to honor a loved one, or perhaps the entire facility? Let’s talk about it.

There are ways to donate beyond going to the GoFundMe page on Facebook, including:

— Go to our website at https://rchssociety.weebly.com and click on “how you can help” and make a donation through PayPal. You will receive a receipt through email that can be used for tax purposes.

— Make a check payable to Robeson County Humane Society and mail it to P.O. Box 3069, Lumberton, N.C., 28358. You will receive acknowledgement in the mail for tax purposes.

— Deliver it in person to the West Fifth Street address.

— Call me at 910-374-9317 or send an email to ddouglas521@hotmail.com.

Again, shares and likes are nice, but neither spend.

