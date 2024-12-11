As early as the 19th century, Propaganda of the Deed (POTD) was identified by Carlos Pisacane as a major action — sometimes violent, that is deemed necessary to bring about societal change.

A decade ago, Americans received a major dose of POTD from ISIS using social media channels to promote its videos of beheadings and other atrocities.

Most recently, Americans watched the video of the shooting of the health care insurance executive on the news and in social media feeds — multiple times.

POTD might be at play in the killing of the United Health Care executive.

Social media has been flooded with complaints about health care insurers rejecting claims sometimes with AI at the helm since the murder.

These discussions of individual and systemic health care failures were previously carried on in person. But the action of the accused Luigi Mangione may have kicked open the door for a reevaluation of the for-profit model for health care in this country that has private insurers reaping billions of dollars.

Prior to this violent event, discussion of medically-induced bankruptcies and deaths because of untreated serious illnesses rarely made it into the mainstream media.

Social media have changed traditional communication channels, often leaving behind the talking heads on network and streaming news offerings.

Is it possible to expand the Affordable Care Act to offer coverage to more Americans?

Is it possible that Medicare for all could be an option in America while leaving concierge medical coverage available to those who can afford it?

Senator Bernie Sanders has championed single-payer, “Medicare-for-all” national health insurance program with “No networks, no premiums, no deductibles, no copays, no surprise bills.”

Sanders says that more than 30 million American don’t have healthcare coverage and many of those that do are often underinsured.

Sanders said that medical bills are the No. 1 cause of bankruptcies in our country.

“The patchwork system of private for-profit insurers has led to an extremely bloated administrative bureaucracy, costing $812 billion per year ($2,696 per insured person) and consuming 34.2% of total health care spending,” according to the Medicare for All Act introduced by Sen. Sanders and Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell to the 2023-24 U.S. Congress.

The bill had 112 original cosponsors in the House and 14 original cosponsors in the Senate. Yet, the Medicare-for-all bill was read into the record twice and languished in committee.

Will citizens awakened by this tragic Propaganda of the Deed call their representatives and senators and demand action? Given that even “Spondylolisthesis,” Mangione’s obscure back condition is trending in Google searches, this POTD may impact Americans deeply.

Will they protest the outrageous profits insurers make while denying coverage for life-saving care and drugs and driving many into bankruptcy?

We can only hope this tragic POTD triggers a conversation as Americans deserve better from their representatives and health care insurers.