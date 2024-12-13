I did not envision that during the twilight of my life, I would spend so much time on bended knee, arms extended, hands cupped, and begging, “Please, pretty please, will you kindly make a donation.”

But here I am, and for the second week in a row I find myself doing just that. Hopefully, this week will generate a better response than last week’s effort on behalf of the Robeson County Humane Society, which was a complete dud.

A couple of days ago I got a call from Tate Johnson, executive director of the Lumber River United Way, and Anthony Dial, Child Support program manager at the Department of Social Services, concerning the Empty Stocking Fund and their worry about its sluggishness.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a fundraiser created by The Robesonian in 1978 that provides Christmas for needy children throughout Robeson County, of which there is an abundance.

The Robesonian provides a platform for fundraising, and I, as its editor for almost a quarter century, had the delight of pushing for donations during a time in which they trended upward each year. But even after my departure, record totals have been established, so the key has never been me.

The key is and always has been the people of this county, and their generosity, which has added up to more than $2 million raised over the lifetime of this effort.

United Way manages the fundraising, Social Services screens and approves applicants, and makes sure families get the $60 vouchers to spend on their children.

But here is the urgency: With a deadline of Dec. 23, just 10 days away, there has been only $17,890 raised at the time of this writing, woefully short of what is needed to accommodate all the children who have been approved for help.

According to Johnson and Dial, 1,532 children are in line for help, meaning at $60 each that the fund needs to generate $91,920 in donations so they all will be smiling on Christmas morning.

While that number seems like a bridge too far, more than that has been raised during multiple campaigns.

Making a donation to the fund has never been easier, with four ways to do so.

They are:

— Visit The Robesonian, which is at 2175 Roberts Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and make a gift in person.

— Mail a check to Lumber River United Way at P.O. Box 2652, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

— Call 910-816-1980 and donate by phone.

— Visit www.lumberriveruw.org, click donate, and select Empty Stocking Fund – Robeson County.

I just visited The Robesonian and made a gift; it is amazing how satisfying that felt.

Your turn.

Donnie Douglas is a longtime Lumberton resident. Contact him by email at ddouglas521@hotmail.com.