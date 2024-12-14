THEY SAID IT

“Their repeated dissemination of false accusations and distorted narratives serves only the EBCI’s interests, and the validity of these claims must be critically examined. … In particular, the defamatory statements made by the EBCI regarding the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina are baseless and have been disproven on numerous occasions. These unfounded assertions not only tarnish the reputation of the Lumbee Tribe but also perpetuate unnecessary division. Unfortunately, the EBCI has increasingly targeted the Lumbee Tribe and other state-recognized tribes, using its platforms-including their official tribal website-to propagate prejudicial and misleading information. This deliberate spread of misinformation is unprovoked. disheartening, and contradictory to the principles of unity and mutual respect that the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs advocates for among all tribes.”

Ricky Burnett, chairman of the North Carolina Department of Indian Affairs, talking about the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in a letter sent last week to Gov. Roy Cooper and Governor-elect Josh Stein, as well as all members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

###

“Chief Hicks’ [has a] history and leadership approach, which is painted by racially inflammatory remarks” toward all tribes other than the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

State Rep Jarrod Lowery in a letter of complaint to incoming Governor Josh Stein.

###

“My initial thought is to give the ground floor a complete face lift making it attractive to retail investors. My initial thought for upstairs is residential use but if a retail investor needs that space, I would consider that too.”

Owen Thomas, Lumberton City Councilman and real estate investor, talking about his pending purchase of the Carlyle building in downtown Lumberton.

### “I had a great discussion with Scott Bessent about his pro-growth policies and eagerness to fuel economic prosperity once again for our great nation. I look forward to supporting his confirmation as our next Treasury Secretary.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in a post on X (@SenThomTillis)