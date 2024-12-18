On Dec. 3, South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in response to “anti-state forces” among his political opponents. On Dec. 4 Yoon lifted martial law due to opposition by political leaders, popular outcry and Yoon’s own cabinet.

In 1988-1989, I was stationed at Camp Page, a U.S. Army Airfield in Chuncheon, South Korea.

In 1961, Korea had suffered a military coup and was plunged into a repressive dictatorship.

Pressure and discontent rose over the years and culminated in the 1980 student uprising in Gwangju. The Korean Army was sent in and killed hundreds of people.

In addition, student leaders were imprisoned and tortured. The government’s tragic use of the military to murder citizens resulted in grassroots organizations to continue to protest and rise up. The 1987 June Democracy Movement formed, uniting the people in opposition to the dictatorship. This led to negotiations for an end to martial law.

During my time at Camp Page, these negotiations were still underway. There were occasional student protests but before each protest, we were alerted and asked to stay away from the perimeter fence around the airfield. There was no bloodshed and I do not recall anyone being arrested.

I was present for a student protest in 1989 in the Dongdaemun district of Seoul (I was wearing civilian clothes). Korean soldiers had arrived at some point and I was approached by a Korean student who spoke English. I came to understand that the students were about to have a protest. The students and soldiers didn’t want anyone to get hurt so I hung out in a shop until the protest ended. We heard shouting and chanting but no shots fired and there was no indication anyone was arrested.

Eventually, due to the negotiations between the June Movement and the dictatorship, an agreement was forged to hold direct democratic elections. In 1992, 31 years after a military coup, South Korea had its first democratically elected government since 1960.

Trump and his Administration have been talking about martial law since 2020. We were lucky that there were officials willing to stand up to Trump then. Unlike South Korea this year, after the inauguration in January, the United States of America will not have the support of Congress, the Cabinet, or the Courts to prevent a dictatorship.

Kathy Batt

Lumberton

