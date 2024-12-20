For an array of reasons I wish my uncle, Don Douglas, was still with us. But at the top of that list, next to so we could tee it up again, would be that I could tell him that the University of North Carolina has indeed gone all in on football — and he was wrong.

Since Uncle Don left us on June 28, 2022, before the hiring of Bill Belichick, his insistence, expressed often and mostly at halftime of games inside Kenan Stadium, that he “wouldn’t live long enough” to see UNC all in on football, was correct.

But Don, who went a half-century without missing a UNC home game before a desire to live kept him home on Oct. 8, 2016, sparing him watching in a hurricane a 34-3 loss to Virginia Tech, did allow that his favorite nephew might live to see UNC go all in on football.

And I have — if barely or comfortably is to be determined.

I will admit to having growing doubts, but the hiring of Belichick vanquished them. Most folks are missing the point on Belichick, saying he is too old, will not be able to recruit, has never coached in college, missing the elephant staring them directly in the face. Belichick, even in advance of signing a contract, did what none of the 34 other UNC head football coaches had managed, and that was to secure a financial commitment from UNC regarding football.

That is the man’s genius.

And the best part, there is no road backward. His successor, be it Freddie Kitchens, his son Steve or a coach to be named later, will be the beneficiary.

No one knows how many years Belichick will coach, how many wins he will lead the Tar Heels to, if a CFP appearance or even a national championship awaits, but I do find humorous the doubters.

Belichick, with eight Super Bowl rings, is the GOAT among football coaches, and there is little to suggest he has lost a step, and I am not even talking about the 72-year-old’s smoking hot 24-year-old girlfriend. Well, maybe a little bit.

Belichick knows his X’s and O’s and is the smartest guy in the room even when Payton and Eli Manning are company. If the sleeping giant can be aroused, Belichick is the best guy to do the poking.

He managed to get a NIL commitment of $20 million, $50 million over five years for himself, and enough money to hire a GM and a quality staff, providing a blueprint for the rest of college football. Most everything else is in place to win in Chapel Hill, much of it thanks to Mack Brown, who had UNC trending during early Mack 2.0 but was sunk by the NIL, the portal and questionable hires.

The hero here is UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts, a finance guy, who was smitten by Belichick’s charm during a three-hour interview exactly a week before Belichick’s introductory press conference. I delighted that day in telling a Wolfpacker who wanted to know what channel the PC was on that it could be found on “all of them.”

That is what Roberts understood, and others will slowly learn. UNC football is now the toast of college football, and the slobberfest, after a pause, will reboot in August. Money is already rolling into Chapel Hill, I will dig deeper to keep season tickets, and the TV contracts are yet to be negotiated. Roberts’ calculation is that the financial commitment to football will stabilize UNC’s top 5 athletic program, not put it at risk.

I suspect my N.C. State and Duke fans are feeling a bit nauseous by now, so here is a dose of Dramamine. The primary beneficiary of Belichick’s hiring is fans of UNC football, but his hiring will also float the boat of rivals, whose programs will face the choice of stepping up or sinking deeper into irrelevance.

And if you are like me, having grown up sailing with the Pilot, watching the ACC in black and white, and long for the conference’s survival and not a mass exodus to the Big 10 or the SEC, Belichick makes those long odds shorter.

Belichick is UNC’s best chance for relevancy, and the ACC’s for survival.

Donnie Douglas is a longtime Lumberton resident. Contact him by email at ddouglas521@hotmail.com.