On December 6th, a prominent Lumbee lawmaker sent the incoming Governor a letter with grievances and requests. Winning reelection, Representative Jarrod Lowery of District 47 retained a large majority in Robeson County over his opponent. Previously serving on the Lumbee Tribal Council, its Federal Recognition Committee, and the Tribe’s Economic Committee, he now serves as Vice Chair on the Federal Relations and American Indian Affairs Committee in the N.C. House. In his letter to Governor-elect Josh Stein, Mr. Lowery highlighted the significance of N.C.’s large Native American population. One component that could have improved the letter was that the 2020 United States Census reported more Cherokee residents in the state than Lumbee. Lowery failed to remark that he led an effort in 2019 to oppose a state petition, which would have reaffirmed the tribal status of the Tuscarora Nation of N.C. The campaign ultimately maligned the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs’ perception of the Tuscarora Nation, creating the illusion that the Lumbee existed before the treaty-holding Tuscarora. The perception of Lowery to avoid reconciling his conflicting stance against the Tuscarora Nation and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) in favor of supporting the Lumbee Fairness Act is telling. The Lumbee Tribe, which has sat on the Indian Commission for over 50 years, has worked diligently to keep the Tuscarora from being equally represented while appropriating Tuscarora culture and history. According to his letter, Lowery stated that “Chief Hicks’ appointment raises serious concerns about whether this vital institution will remain a space of collaboration for all tribes.”

Ironically, Lowery’s appointment to the Federal Relations and American Indian Affairs Committee allowed him to block bills featuring justice for the Tuscarora strategically. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, who sponsors the Lumbee Bill, recently blocked an important bill for the protection of the Wounded Knee Massacre site. Multiple bills that have come across the N.C. House affecting Native Americans have avoided including the Tuscarora Nation, including one about protecting the right of Native students to wear tribal regalia during graduations. When the N.C. Assembly established the American Indian Heritage Commission, its legislative language did not include representation for the Tuscarora Nation. Although hundreds of Tuscarora tribal citizens reside in Mr. Lowery’s home district, he failed to include the Tuscarora in the two bills he helped sponsor on behalf of the State’s Native People. Lowery and Sen Tillis continue to object to the fair treatment of other Native Tribes before the Lumbee recognition bill. The Lumbee continues to demand lawmakers ignore their responsibilities to honor their relationships with authentic Native Tribes who have treaties and legit cultures in favor of their political agendas. Centuries ago, the Carolina settlers and their government entered treaties with the Cherokee and Tuscarora to bring peace to the wars. The Tuscarora and Cherokee cannot obtain peace if lawmakers allow the Lumbee to alter the definition of justice politically. In lobbying for Lumbee recognition, N.C. lawmakers are creating an environment unknown to fairness and justice.

Rahnà·wakę·w Donnie McDowell

Public Relations Officer

Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina

