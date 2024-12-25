THEY SAID IT

“We are extremely proud of the 2024 practical nursing and surgical technology graduates. Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance has been demonstrated in class through clinicals, and soon in the workforce. We congratulate every student on their remarkable achievements and wish you all the best as you begin your career in healthcare.”

RCC President Melissa Singler, talking about the recent graduation of 16 practical nursing studentsm and six surgical technology students at Robeson Community College.

***

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. This project has truly touched our hearts. It’s a reminder of the kindness and generosity that exists right here in our community, and we are excited to see our students wearing these beautiful hats.”

Brian Freeman, principal of Peterson Elementary School, talking about the hand knitted hats given to 115 kindergarten students.

***

“I want to thank Congressman Rouzer and all the co-sponsors of the Lumbee Fairness Act for ensuring its passage today

in the United States House. Their hard work is to be applauded as they pushed this across the finish line before the House adjourns for Christmas break. This is a great step towards Congress rectifying the 1956 Lumbee Act and ensuring that the remains of the Indian Termination Era policy continues to be dismantled. To our allies in Congress and Indian Country, continue to push forward and let us see this bill adopted by the Senate and finally finish what our ancestors began almost 140 yrs ago.”

Lumbee Tribe Chairman John Lowery, talking about the recent approval of the Lumbee Fairness Act in the House. The Senate must also pass the legislation before it can taken up by Pres. Joe Biden befor the end of his term.