It’s Christmas Day, although it feels more like a Wednesday, and the only holly in my holiday currently is melancholy. Although George Constanza famously observed that pity is underrated, I am not looking for a pity party, and in fact, I will be opening gifts on Jan. 4 and you will not.

That is the day all my family will gather in Raleigh to exchange gifts. My only worry that day is whether my SUV will have enough space for the anticipated haul back home. Hopefully, there will be lots of gift certificates that do not chew up much space.

But I do have gifts I can open now, which I will do before getting back to writing this column.

I’m back. (Elapsed time: 97 seconds.)

2025 is a week away, and I traditionally use this column to memorialize my New Year’s resolutions, both as a form of accountability but also so that I can remember them. Such resolutions are typically self-improvement projects, and after more than a half a century, there just is not that much more ground to plow.

Last year’s resolutions, which were to walk at least 6,000 steps and to drink at least 60 ounces of water a day, have been accomplished. I also am drinking less alcohol than at any time since I began drinking alcohol, a resolution each year since I began making them, so I am confused why I weigh essentially the same now as I did on Dec. 31, 2023.

As I sit here trying to think of a resolution or two so I can finish this column, I am coming up empty. So, I did what I always do when I am stumped, and googled.

Here are Americans’ top 5 resolutions.

— Save more money. For whom? The beneficiaries in my will? Pass.

— Improving physical health. Ongoing.

— Exercising more. OK, we will step it up to 7,000 steps.

— Being happy. That seems like more of a result than a resolution.

— Eating healthier. You would be surprised, but I could cut out some bread. I also well do some research as to why the scraps of the community bloomin’ onion always end up at my end of the table.

There has been a scratch that needs itching. It is not really a resolution but on my yet-to-do list, partly because of my own vanity. I have yet to shoot my age in golf, which theoretically should get easier with each birthday, but with each birthday, skills typically diminish.

Although I qualified for the senior tees on Aug. 26, 2022, I rarely play them, only doing so during golf trips when I am the child in the crowd, and during superball tournaments, when my teammates insist. My father shot his age literally hundreds of times, including the last time we played, when as an 87-year-old he juxtaposed those digits for a 78 at Bald Head Island.

So, for me to catch him, I better get started, and the first move should be forward to the gold tees at Pinecrest. The second will be to replace the 3- and 4-irons in my golf bag with hybrids, another blow to the ego, so perhaps there will be a gift certificate for Amazon on Jan. 4.

When – not if – I shoot my age, you will be among the first 100 to hear about it. Probably shot by shot.

As for the balance of this Wednesday, no need to wait until Jan. 1 to work on my resolutions.

The golf course is closed, but I have the keys. Playing is free, I will get in plenty of those 7,000 steps, and it will make me happy.

Merry just replaced melancholy for my Christmas.

Hope yours was good, too.

