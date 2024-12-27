THEY SAID IT

“Safety upgrades will include a 10-foot multiuse path that will have a concrete barrier wall separating motorists from pedestrians.”

Michael Parker, PLS, resident engineer with NCDOT, talking about the completion of the Carthage Road-Interstate 95 overpass in Lumbertion, which opened to traffic earlier this week.

***

“At this point in the investigation it appearsn this is an isolated incident in which the individuals responsible for the shooting targeted two people they knew, who were standing at the Woodforest Bank, inside of the Walmart Super Center”

A statement by The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in regard to a shooting Dec. 20 at Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

***

“This is a great step towards Congress rectifying the 1956 Lumbee Act and ensuring that the remains of the Indian Termination Era policy continues to be dismantled.”

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery talking about the Lumbee Fairness Act recently approved by the U.S. House of Representatives.