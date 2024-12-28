Congress has the opportunity to correct an injustice that has gone unchanged for decades.

With the US House approving the Lumbee Fairness Act, and both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump vowing to sign the legislation if it arrives at their desks, only the Senate stands in the way of giving the Lumbee people full federal recognition.

Although, as the Jan. 3 adjournment date is fast approaching it seems pretty unlikely that Pres. Biden will ever see the legislation.

That leaves the decision to the Trump administration, but only if both the House and Senate take up the legislation in the 119th Congress.

On Dec. 17, The U.S. House passed H.R.1101 – Lumbee Fairness Act, providing a glimpse of hope for North Carolina’s largest American Indian tribe, which was one step closer to its 136-year fight for full federal recognition.

We’ve been here before, only for the Senate to leave its version of the bill stuck in committee without having a chance to vote on it. In fact, the legislation has been introduced 30 times with bipartisan support in both chambers but has never made it to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

The tribe headquartered in Pembroke has waited for full federal recognition since it received recognition as a tribe by the State of North Carolina in 1885. In 1956, Congress gave partial recognition to the tribe but withheld full federal recognition that would allow the tribe access to more money for health care, education and other resources.

That kind of federal spending is something that all of Robeson County should support, if not for philosophical reasons, then for economic reasons. As a major economic driver for Robeson County, it would be naive to think federal dollars provided to the tribe would remain with the tribe.

North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, who sponsored the Lumbee Fairness Act in the Senate, praised the move by the House.

“There is clearly strong bipartisan support for this effort in Congress, and both President Biden and President-elect Trump firmly back recognition,” Tillis said. “I commend the House for passing the Lumbee Fairness Act, and I will continue to pursue all options to finally achieve full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.”

We would echo those words. We also strongly urge the Senate to approve the legislation now before the session ends on Jan. 3.

However, it’s highly unlikely that will happen, forcing a new Congress to take up the action when Congress convenes again in 2025.

With strong bipartisan support, we can’t see why there should be a delay. In fact, failure to right this injustice, would demand serious consideration on the commitment of our legislators to the constituents they represent.

“Now, despite their long history of cohesive culture, the Lumbee Tribe has never had access to the same resources exercised by every other federally recognized tribe during the termination era, when Congress ended the federal relationship with 60 tribes,” said Republican Rep. David Rouzer, 311-96, R-Wilmington when the House passed the legislation.

On Jan. 9, Lumbee Chairman John Lowery and a new Lumbee Tribal Council will be inaugurated. We have every confidence that it will be back to the drawing board for the Lumbee Tribe.

And, we will once again wait and see what happens in Washington D.C.