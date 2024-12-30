THEY SAID IT

“This was a fantastic opportunity for our fire and rescue students to take part in a real-life exercise to practice their skills and gain experience that they can fall back on during emergency situations. Our specialized training is customized for firefighters and first responders who work in the field, serving our community, so this was a unique chance for us to provide live fire scenarios in real time, and we know this training will help save lives in the future.”

Robeson Community College Executive Vice President Eric Freeman talking about a emergency fire and law enforcement training exercise in Pembroke.

***

“At long last, the people of Western North Carolina will begin to receive the disaster aid they so desperately need and deserve. It is going to take years to fully recover after the devastation of Hurricane Helene. I will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the resilient citizens of the western mountains as they undertake the difficult job of rebuilding. They will never be forgotten as long as I have anything to say about it.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, talking about approval from Congress to financially support western North Carolina disaster aid.

***

“Michael [Olof Paulson] stayed true to his vision; so, young people, whether it’s being an aviator, whether it’s a professional, a farmer, or anything that is doing the right thing, it is honest hard work, stay with it because the tools of education and Michael’s education and aviation afforded him to seek higher levels and do things,” Danny Raffield, a friend of Paulson, who was inspired as a pilot by Lumbee Hero and pilot Tom Oxendine. After his death in 2022, Paulson 2022, Paulson’s friends from around the nation wanted to celebrate Paulson’s life and honor his wish to give the gift of education, as directed in his will.

***

“SHOP coordinated the food drive. We had food donation boxes set up in seven different buildings on campus…we did have a great response.”

Susan Moore, a counselor at Robeson Community College, talking a campus-wide food drive last week.

***

“President Carter will be remembered for his passion for helping those in need, his robust and unshakeable faith, and his commitment to public service. Susan and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Carter family.”

US. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, in a post on X (@SenThomTillis) talking to the death of former Pres Jimmy Carter who died Sunday at age 100.