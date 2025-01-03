I am old enough that my fingers used to walk through the Yellow Pages in search of a number, I would unfold and spread a map to figure out how to get from here to there, and the music being made was melodic and not dissonate.

I also remember when college bowl games mattered, coaches and players celebrated the opportunity, fans bragged on their team’s selection and stadiums filled up.

But truthfully, those days were not that long ago. And just like they always do, greed and money when coupled have taken away much of the joy.

The first time I heard the phrase “opt out” related to a bowl game was in 2016 when my Tar Heels played Stanford in the Sun Bowl, losing 25-23. Christian McCaffery, the star running back for the Cardinals, now a star player in the NFL when not hobbled, decided he would sit the game out to avoid injury and not jeopardize his standing in the NFL draft.

I did not like it then, even though that meant my Tar Heels did not have to deal with him, but I understood it. Kinda.

I was not prophetic enough then to see the door that McCaffery was kicking in, nor the crowd of college football players that would rush through it, including several UNC stars who skipped the Orange Bowl four years and two days ago. Although 2016 is just nine years ago, bowl games then had some relevance, the players cared about the name on the front of the jersey, and putting in the work and sweat with teammates to win a football game was the motivation. Henceforth, that time will be referred to as the Good Ol’ Days.

In the Good Ol’ Days, pre-NIL, the coaches were paid better than the players, whose reward for suiting up was a free college education, which was valued at the time. During the Gold Ol’ Days, the monstrosity that we now call the portal, which allows college athletes to pick up and bolt if their feelings have been hurt, did not exist. When entering the portal on a whim and in search of less resistance, the players leave behind the school, coaches and teammates that had invested in them.

In fewer words, the Good Ol’ Days were a time when the team mattered most, coaches called the shots, players played for pride, and fans had bragging rights, not excuses. While it is famously said there is no “I” in team, there are an “M” and an “E.”

I believe it is a generational thing, and we are devolving into an era of narcissism, with college athletics being just another canary in the cave. I know that makes me sound ancient, but how else could a person sound who grew up watching players bloodied and hobbled begging the coach to put them in? Now, players healthy and able watch in street clothes as the teammates they are supposed to go to war with battle shorthanded.

The college football season has become the silly season, when fans need the game-day program to identify their own players, the stars opting out for various reasons, but all selfish. This season got even sillier when “opting out at halftime” was invented, the architect being Cam Ward, the quarterback for Miami, who decided to play long enough in the Pop-Tarts Bowl to set a school record for touchdown passes, and that done, took a shower.

Ward was presumably in street clothes when he watched Iowa State score a last-second touchdown and his Hurricanes lose 42-41. I do wonder what Ward was thinking as that happened, and while I would like to think he regretted the decision, my guess is he was thinking of an impending payday.

I had always thought I would not live long enough to see money and greed destroy one of my life’s great pleasures, watching college athletes play for something bigger than themselves. Now I wonder if I will live long enough that I no longer care and opt out myself.

There is a glimmer of hope, although you must squint to see it.

On Sunday, Saquon Barkley, a star running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, will opt out of his team’s last game, which truly is meaningless. Barkley will be in street clothes even though he is just 101 yards shy of the single-season rushing record in the NFL, which is 40 years old and something to truly cherish, certainly more than a TD record at the University of Miami.

Barkley will selflessly sit out to avoid an injury that would cave the Eagles’ chances of winning a bowl game that still does matter, the Super Bowl. And while you might not think sitting out will cost Barkley money, I am sure there are plenty of ways to cash in on holding one of the Sports World’s most cherished records.

I think I speak for most of us who were born in a century other than this one when I say that I want Barkley on my team, and Cam, stay in those street clothes, the bus is leaving without you.

