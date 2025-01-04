THEY SAID IT

“To all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith and humility,”

Pres. Joe Biden, talking about the Late Pres. Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday.

***

“I am dedicated to ensuring that Congress fulfills its six-decade-old promise to grant full federal recognition to the Lumbee people. We are now closer than ever to finally fulfilling that promiseThere is clearly strong bipartisan support for this effort in Congress, and both President Biden and President-elect Trump firmly back recognition. I commend the House for passing the Lumbee Fairness Act, and I will continue to pursue all options to finally achieve full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, taling about legislation that would grant the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina full-federal recognition.

***

“This class will be taught in both English and Spanish. It’s a great opportunity for students who work

full-time during the day and who may want to change careers, or anyone who prefers night classes to day classes. Sometimes it is hard to get to class at 8 in the morning, so if you’re a night owl, this may be a better choice for you.”

Dr. LaRonda Lowery, the assistant vice president of instructional services, talking about new night cosmetology and barber programs.

***

“[Thursday], I issued 5 Executive Orders to help western North Carolina communities impacted by Hurricane Helene as the winter months set in. I will do everything in my power to make sure we are both thinking creatively and acting swiftly to help our neighbors recover.”

N.C. Governor Josh Stein in a post on X (@NC_Governor)

***

Congratulations, @SpeakerJohnson! Now, it’s time to advance President @realDonaldTrump’s agenda and start delivering on the promises we made to the American people. Let’s get to work!

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, N.C. Dist. 9 in a post on X (@RepRichHudson).