THEY SAID IT

“Of the 403 people who took the survey, 52% said they visited downtown looking for dining or entertainment options.”

Results from a Main Street Lumberton survey asking residents what brings them to downtown Lumberton.

###

“Temperatures will be dangerously low for millions next week. Accuweather forecasters said. “with AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures around 20-30 degrees as far south as South Texas and the Florida Peninsula.

Forecaster from Accuweather on extreme cold weather moving into the South this week.

###

“We are offering extended hours to increase access to our services and for the convenience of our students. We hope that our community will take advantage of the additional hours to seek assistance to ensure a smooth beginning of the Spring 2025 semester.”

RCC President Melissa Singler talking about extended hours planned through Thursday to help students with admission and financial aid.

###

“Anyone who’s spent any time here in Robeson County has a love-hate relationship with this very much alive body of water.”

David Kennard, Robesonian executive editor, talking about some of the place to explore in the new year.

###

“Time in nature can lead to health benefits through contact with the natural elements, participation in physical activity, restoration of mental and emotional health, and time with social contacts.” American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine stating the benefits of going outdoors after the holidays.