I will share something with y’all today that not even members of my immediate family know: I am a pinball wizard.

Or was once upon a time.

It has been a couple of decades since I stood like a statue and became part of the machine, so my skills have surely diminished. But there was a time when I used my supple wrists to play some mean pinball, almost always earning a replay.

I remember the first time I played pinball, circa 1968, when I was on a self-imposed two-year sabbatical from Pinecrest Country Club. As a pre-teen, I split some formative years floating between Footsie’s pool hall and Varsity Lanes. That probably explains a lot of the in-between.

It was in a cubby hole at Varsity Lanes, not far from the grill where I would devour two sometimes three chili dogs and fries in a single sitting, that I first took on a pinball machine, a quarter good for two plays. I remember the late Ed Allen was in the room, smoking a cigar, brandishing a shotgun, and providing profanity-laced commentary.

It was quite an education.

I sharpened my pinball skills while in Chapel Hill, spending time at Clarence’s and Troll’s when I was not in Wilson Library or on the basketball court at the Pika house. I guess it would have been around my junior year, 1977, that pinball fell out of favor and videogames arrived, the first that I remember being Pong.

I became quickly bored, the pace being too labored, sat out the videogame revolution, and returned to another Varsity Lanes favorite, Foosball, where the supple wrist was again an asset.

I took this trip down Memory Lane this week when I tried to watch TGL, Tomorrow’s Golf League, which reminded me of a videogame. It debuted on ESPN on Tuesday without hardly any fanfare at all, nary a mention that I could see on the Golf Channel – a surprise since Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy conceived this baby.

The difficulty in watching was twofold: TGL debuted during a UNC basketball game, and when I did check it out during commercial breaks, I was mostly confused, never completely deciphering something as rudimentary as the scoring system or even the format. I recorded for a later watch and, that done, remain confused if just a wee bit less.

As best as I can tell, TGL mixes real golf with LIV, which mixes golf, alcohol and music, and videogaming. I suggest TGL consider putting Amanda Balionis inside the camera’s scope for a ratings boost.

With TGL, golfers tee up on a tee, tight turf, rough or even sand, launch their Titleist into a screen, which uses technology to determine where the golf ball would have landed on a real golf course – something I have done during a club-fitting. They then exit the facility to play their next shot, typically a chip or a putt onto a green of artificial turf whose contours are easily adjusted.

The pace is swift, with players on a 40-second clock, and there is plenty of interaction caught on camera and microphones between players and even the spectators – although more would help. It is all pretty fascinating, particularly the “holes” that can be constructed without limitation on the screen, but will it be good TV?

I am skeptical. Golf is to be played outdoors, where the elements present different challenges each day, not indoors, where technology presents a similar picture time and again.

I do plan on giving it another watch on Tuesday when Tiger and Rory will be teeing it up, and TGL will get my full attention as I will not be distracted by a UNC basketball team trying to get on the right side of the bubble.

But I will suggest this: If TGL cannot demand my attention, which is easily captured when golf is involved, I have little hope it will demand the attention of many others and will not be buying its stock.

That could change if Amanda is in the picture.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at ddouglas521@hotmail.com.