On Feb. 17, 1941, Henry Luce, publisher of Time magazine, first proposed a future “American Century” where the U.S. would end its isolationism and work to spread democracy worldwide.

Military power was not the factor in defining the American Century. Before WWII, the U.S. ranked 18th in military power. Today, the U.S. spends more on military than the next ten top nations combined, and has far over 700 foreign military bases around the world. Being a military superpower did not establish the American Century. It was the U.S. promotion of prosperity, democracy and science.

Preparing to enter World War II, the U.S. government formed the National Defense Research Committee (NDRC) to pull civil and industrial scientists into U.S. military research and development. Vannevar Bush, president of the Carnegie Institution of Washington and a member of the National Academy of Sciences, headed the NDRC that evolved into the Office of Scientific Research and Development (OSRD) that expanded from weapons development into medical research.

Vannevar set up a system that funded university scientists and industrial laboratories, dramatically increasing America’s research beyond that of other countries. The highest amount of funds went to CalTech, MIT, Harvard and Columbia universities.

To support the university research base, the funding needed was well beyond the 15% limit the current administration has dictated.

Following World War II, General Marshall and George Kennan pushed the Marshall Plan rebuilding a devastated Europe, extending the worldwide view of America as benevolent and no longer isolationist.

The post-war GI Bill brought large numbers of former soldiers into college classrooms, a surge in face-to-face education resulting in decades of improved standard-of-living. American universities being the center for science advancements also defined the American Century.

But by the 1970s, surveys of the U.S. population indicated that most no longer expected their children to have a better life.

The recent “G.I. Bills”—funding mostly questionable online courses—were relatively ineffective in boosting veterans’ industrial or corporate skills. And the gap in wealth between our wealthy and middle/lower classes grew.

Today, many Americans are again isolationist and disdain the foreign programs that helped to promote U.S. “soft-power” worldwide.

Decades of increasingly higher wages have made U.S. products far more expensive. Many U.S. industries moved out-of-country to use cheaper labor to produce products more economical to American customers. And foreign countries can produce certain products and export them to the U.S. where they are substantially cheaper and oftentimes of better quality. In 1965, Nader’s “unsafe at any speed” highlighted poor quality car products.

High-quality Japanese cars pushed mileage expectations beyond 200,000 miles. The failure to modernize U.S. metal foundries in the rustbelt resulted in more advanced foreign metal products being far high quality and lower priced.

The U.S. no longer leads in international patents. Foreign superiority in solar and wind technology is ignored. Due to insufficient K-12 science and trained science teachers since 1970, nearly half of U.S. university STEM graduates are now foreign-born. They are starting to leave now.

The gradual decline of the American Century, and the reversal in the world perception of the U.S. as a compassionate and caring democracy picked up speed in 2018 and went full throttle in 2025.

Dramatic cuts in federal funding of university research is driving away current faculty and future students. Threats of tariffs based on unequal trade are readily seen as illogical and nationalistic.

Threats to annex Canada, Greenland and Panama are appalling to observers outside the U.S. Legitimate responses include Canada shifting its purchase of military equipment to the E.U. China has moved to switch purchases of soybeans and pork to Brazil.

The U.S. dollar is no longer the sole international exchange currency, with the ASEAN+3 group of nations deciding to use the Chinese yuan and other regional currencies in international transactions. The likely future actions of nearly the whole international community is to eventually ignore and isolate the U.S. in trade.

A bully usually ends up alone in the school yard. The end of the American Century has arrived.

John Richard Schrock, is a Roe R. Cross distinguished professor and biology professor emeritus at Emporia State University, Kansas. Contact him at 785-864-4530.