With my 68th birthday about 13 weeks away, I was not looking to make a career move, but an unexpected door opened, and I walked through it, in what was an incredibly difficult decision.

I started work this week at Scothurst Golf Course in Lumber Bridge, a 25-minute drive from my home at Pinecrest Village, which sits next to my previous employer, Pinecrest Country Club, where I could walk to work but never did.

Pinecrest CC has been a huge piece of my life, my babysitter in the mid- to late-60s, where I was deposited to swim, play tennis and golf. It is where I worked my first job in 1974, planting the trees that separate the driving range from No. 1, the azaleas behind No. 13 green, pulling up roots with an axe and grubhoe and edging bunkers with a shovel under a searing July sun, all for $2.10 an hour.

Two cheeseburgers, fries and iced tea at Pate’s Drive-In were the reward at the end of the workday at a price of about an hour of work.

Pinecrest CC is where I learned to play golf, made so many lifetime friends, won a couple of club championships, twice posted my career-low round of 65, and shot a 2-under-par 70 in my final high school match as the Lumberton High Pirates overcame a 13-stroke deficit for the conference championship in the spring of 1975.

My late father was an underappreciated piece of Pinecrest’s history, an alpha in a group of golfers who doggedly fought for improvements on the golf course, including the digging of the pond on No. 13, which allowed for an irrigation system. I remember him admiring the pond triumphantly, and muttering, “They told me it would not hold water.”

For years he was chairman of the Greens Committee and could be seen cutting fairways during dusk after his daytime job of doctoring.

So, when I left this newspaper in 2020, Pinecrest became my retirement gig, providing a modest wage and free golf, but more importantly, a chance to hang out with newly made friends and to work to provide good customer service. I saw myself hanging out there until age said no more.

But timing is everything, and when Mike Woods, the owner of M&W Electric, called a couple of weeks ago, I was in a mood to listen. Mike is not a golfer and took a leap of faith a few years back by buying the course, which was in foreclosure. Anyone paying attention knows he has invested to try to make improvements, but more work needs to be done.

I found working for someone with a vision like Mike’s attractive. He made me feel valued.

Long story short, Woods was interested in what I offered, believing I could help build play at Scothurst and enhance the golfer’s experience through customer service. I have spent my first few days engaging every golfer possible.

I had not played Scothurst in decades, and near the top of the to-do list was touring the golf course. The greens are excellent, the fairways a work in progress, the bunkers solid.

What struck me was what a good layout Scothurst is, with some excellent golf holes, more than any other course in the county. Weekend play is solid, weekday play not so much, and that is among my challenges.

We have plans for an out-of-area membership, some discounted twilight golf, and we would love to host more charity golf tournaments, so give us a call at 910-843-5357.

It is a rebuild job like what I faced when I came to this newspaper in 1996 as its editor, and I think I can do it again.

I already miss my buddies at Pinecrest, and it’s only been a couple of days. But new friends are being made, and we are working through the to-do list.

If you are a golfer, I hope you will give us a chance.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].