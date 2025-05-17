To The Editor:

I’m with the Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit helping Navy veterans. This letter is on a timely and critical issue: the looming fund cut-offs and personnel layoffs at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the devastating ripple effects they could have not just on veterans but also on their families, caregivers and the very employees entrusted with their care.

We consider that voicing our opinion on the matter draws awareness to the fact that such cuts would not only undermine hard-won gains in medical support but also betray the foundational promise our country makes to those who served.

Moreover, budget slashes disproportionately impact already vulnerable military populations affected by toxic exposure, among other factors.

Cristina Johnson

Navy Veteran Advocate

https://www.asbestos-ships.com/