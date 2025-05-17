Editor’s Note: The following was posted on Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s social media site on May 9.

Message from Tribal Chairman Lowery May 9, 2025

Dear Lumbee People,

Many of you have been asking about the report from the Department of Interior that was requested by President Trump’s Presidential Memo on Full Federal Recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.

What I know at this time is the following:

The Department of Interior did properly consult with us in a very professional and timely manner.

I understand the report was completed ahead of the April 23rd deadline and sent over to the White House for review. It is my understanding that the report is currently in the White House Counsel Office which is a usual standard practice for documents before they are publicly released.

I do not know when it will be made public, but like many of you, I am anticipating the release of the report and I look forward to working with congressional leaders on the next steps regarding the Lumbee Fairness Act (H.R. 474) and (S.107).

Once the report has been released, I will work to make it available for our Lumbee citizens to read.

John L. Lowery

Lumbee Tribal Chairman