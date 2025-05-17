Tensions ran high at the Monday, May 12 Pembroke Town Council meeting as residents gathered in protest to demand a transition of power following Mayor Greg Cummings’ defeat in the November 2023 election.

Despite being voted out by a clear margin, Cummings has refused to concede, filing seven separate appeals, all of which have upheld the original election results.

The case now sits at the North Carolina Superior Court, making Pembroke the last unresolved municipal election in the state.

Three speakers addressed the public forum: Mayor-elect Allen Dial, Yvonne Dial, and Cara Pearson.

Each voiced serious concerns about the cost, both financial and moral, of the mayor’s refusal to concede.

During the public forum, Mayor-elect Allen Dial delivered a calm but firm statement urging town leaders to respect the will of the voters.

He emphasized that the people of Pembroke had already made their decision in November 2023, and the continued legal challenges by Mayor Greg Cummings were undermining trust in the electoral process.

Dial called on the council to help bring closure to the community, noting that every appeal filed by Cummings had affirmed the outcome in his favor.

“The people have spoken,” he said, “and it’s time to move forward — not just for me, but for the future of our town.”

Evonne Dial delivered heartfelt remarks highlighting the emotional and financial toll the prolonged legal battle has taken on her family.

She expressed frustration over the $26,000 in unpaid stipends and travel reimbursements due to her husband, calling the situation “a clear injustice not just to us, but to every voter whose voice is being ignored.”

Cara Pearson invoked the precedent set by Griffin v. Riggs, where the North Carolina courts ordered the immediate certification of election results, prompting the losing candidate to concede.

Pearson urged the council to take immediate action: “Pass a resolution urging the Board of Elections to finalize certification. Publicly release a statement affirming the council’s position. Let democracy do what it was built to do.”

With Pembroke standing alone as the last uncertified mayoral election in North Carolina, citizens are calling on town leaders to uphold the will of the voters—without further delay.

For many in Pembroke, the issue is not just about a mayoral seat—it’s about restoring integrity, honoring the vote, and upholding the foundation of local democracy.

Cara Pearson is a Pembroke resident. Reach her by email at [email protected].