A Step Backwards: What Removing DEI Means for North Carolina’s Veterans

Recent government spending cuts now target the Department for Veterans Affairs (VA) by eliminating the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) organization, effectively resulting in the removal of more than 80,000 people, most of whom are veterans.

The VA is to save more than $6.1 billion in operating costs, however, DEI serves a crucial purpose for eliminating discrimination in compensation and healthcare provision for veterans under the PACT Act.

Before the implementation of this Act and DEI developments, veterans from ethnic minority groups initiated claims at a much lower rate when compared to their White counterparts.

These legislative changes led to an increase in the number of processed claims, from 14% to 21% and an increase in claims granted to non-Hispanic Blacks from 61% to 75%.

Studies conducted on access to veteran claims and care provision in VA healthcare centers further demonstrate the existence of systemic biases and discriminatory practices, both in healthcare provision as well as in claims processors. Data collected prior to the PACT Act shows that veterans from diverse groups generally experienced poorer health outcomes, longer waiting times, and limited access to these services, while claims for compensation initiated by veterans from these groups were granted at a much lower rate.

Hence, eliminating DIE and depriving VA staff of training for cultural competence may reverse progress made so far in improving access for some of the most underserved veteran communities. Over 620,000 veterans live in North Carolina, and 5,682 of them reside in Robeson County.

More than 170,000 veterans living in this state are a part of the Hispanic, Native American, or Black communities, which are also the top three ethnicities living below the poverty line in Robeson.

For these veterans, DEI is likely to have made a significant impact in improving access to claims and healthcare. Removing this organization and disregarding its significant contribution to supporting and protecting veterans is thus likely to have unwanted repercussions.

Veterans most affected are those who are a part of historically marginalized backgrounds, and who will now continue to face systemic barriers in accessing equitable care and benefits.

Cristina Johnson is a Navy veteran advocate for the Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit educating veterans about the risks of asbestos exposure on Navy ships.