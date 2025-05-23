I was an easy mark for Bruce Springsteen.

It was Aug. 25, 1975, and the next day I would drink my first beer legally, move into Granville Towers in Chapel Hill, and be consumed by a world I was totally unprepared for in so many ways. I was young, restless, bored with myself, and looking to fill in a lot of blanks of who I would become as a person.

It was also the day that Bruce Springsteen released his epic album, “Born to Run,” and I heard for the first time about “tramps like us,” “Mary’s dress sways,” and “she’s the one.”

I instantly liked Springsteen’s voice and his sound, no acquiring required. I was mesmerized by his lyrics, the scripts of hopelessness and hopefulness, self-reflection, the American slog, and always Mary. Dylan again, and that vinyl spun over and over in Room 1608, enough that I am sure my roommate hates Springsteen to this day.

I have stuck with him ever since, through his pause period when he battled in court for the rights to his own music, “The River,” “Born in the USA,” “Nebraska,” “Tunnel of Love,” and although we drifted apart for a while, we reunited after 9/11 and his tribute album “The Rising” that laid bare his love of this country and his faith in it.

I remain a fan even as he has turned 75 and continues to tour, summoning the energy of a version of himself from a half-century ago. If I do not have an early rise the next day, I often venture to YouTube, find a Springsteen concert, settle in for three-plus hours, and watch him entertain as few can or are willing to do, pulling kids from the audience to sing with him, old women to dance, tossing about harmonicas and guitar picks.

He remains my favorite all-time Boss.

Of all the things Springsteen is, I would put generous in the top spot. No one feels cheated at the end of the night.

This was never a requisite, but I always liked Bruce Springsteen the person. He has a subdued dignity; unlike a lot of rockers, he never dabbled in drugs and did not tolerate them from band members. He strayed in his first marriage, went public with his mental illness struggles, and if he and wife Patti do not have a perfect marriage and family, it is a hell of a facsimile.

When he speaks, I listen, watching as he considers the question, digs deep for his best answer, and offers a perspective that I appreciate even if I do not fully endorse. More than anything, Springsteen loves this country, and believes it could be better, a sentiment he shares with most Americans.

But he hates this president, and he does not hide that fact, rambling on recently about Trump’s failings during his current “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour in Manchester, England. That set ablaze a social media war that moved Bill Belichick and his bestie to Page 2. I have stayed out of it, amused but bemused as well.

Until now.

The same insults are being recycled: Springsteen is a draft-dodger, no he’s not. Springsteen is a liberal, on this and that, yea, but not entirely. Springsteen is a traitor, only if narrowly defined as being blindly supportive of all things red, white and blue.

Oh yea, sprinkled in are his voice sucks, all his songs sound the same, and he is washed up at 75. I would argue, but what would be the point? I’m not changing any minds on that.

And probably will not on this: Springsteen does not hate this country, he adores it, even as he believes it is flailing. The one thing that cannot be disputed is that Trump has divided this country, and Springsteen is on one team, and half the country on the other. He has a stage unlike most, and like patriots always have, he has spoken up.

Springsteen’s love of this country, and his longing to make it better, is easily revealed on the Internet. Look where he sprinkles his billionaire fortune, supporting veterans, the poor, the homeless, those that society has kicked aside. He ends each concert by encouraging donations for a local charity that he has spotlighted for the night.

Springsteen does more to make this country a better place by noon each day than most of his critics have done in a lifetime.

I find that admirable, but it is his music that summoned me and still demands my company. Springsteen is like the rest of those in my world, and that is I have decided I will not have a political litmus test to determine who is friend and who is foe.

Why would I? If I did, so much about what I care about in this world would be shrunk by half.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].