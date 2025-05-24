THEY SAID IT: MEMORIAL DAY

“It’s the unconquerable soul of man, and not the nature of the weapon he uses, that ensures victory.”

Gen. George S. Patton.

***

“War is a grim, cruel business, a business justified only as a means of sustaining the forces of good against those of evil.”

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

***

“Tomorrow is the most important thing in life. Comes into us at midnight very clean. It’s perfect when it arrives and it puts itself in our hands. It hopes we’ve learned something from yesterday.”

John Wayne

***

“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

Winston Churchill

***

As young West Point cadets, our motto was ‘duty, honor, country.’ But it was in the field, from the rice paddies of Southeast Asia to the sands of the Middle East, that I learned that motto’s fullest meaning. There I saw gallant young Americans of every race, creed and background fight, and sometimes die, for ‘duty, honor, and their country.’

Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf

***

“While it may be difficult for a 120-pound woman to lift or drag 250 pounds, the Army cannot artificially absolve women of that responsibility; it may still exist on the battlefield.”

Capt. Kristen Griest, U.S. Army’s first female infantry officer