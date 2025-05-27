As a Robeson County resident, I follow the work of State Senator Danny Britt and District Attorney Matt Scott closely. Both elected officials carry significant power when it comes to shaping North Carolina’s criminal justice system.

Senator Britt serves as the co-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. District Attorney Scott — in addition to his day job managing our local prosecutors — is on the executive committee of the NC Conference of District Attorneys, which sets the state legislative agenda and priorities on behalf of all prosecutors in the state.

I am speaking up now to call on both of our local leaders to use their positions and influence to make sure our criminal justice system preserves the ability of North Carolinians to challenge unjust convictions and sentences.

For Senator Britt, who has become well-known for promoting “second chance” bills, and DA Scott, who is supposed to be a “minister of justice” above all else, this shouldn’t be a stretch. But the stakes are incredibly high.

There is a current provision being pushed through the NC General Assembly by the NC Conference of District Attorneys that would create an arbitrary time limit of two years for a defendant to challenge a prior conviction or sentence.

This would drastically change how our state’s law has operated, and it would mean someone otherwise eligible to make such a challenge would remain incarcerated regardless of the facts, much less their actual innocence.

At the same time, a provision in the proposed state budget would defund the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission, a neutral state agency charged with investigating post-conviction claims of innocence.

Eliminating this type of safety valve while also imposing a two-year limitation for challenging one’s conviction or sentence is a recipe for injustice.

As longtime attorneys serving Robeson County, Senator Britt and DA Scott surely recognize the need to protect against wrongful convictions and unjust sentences.

Just a few days ago, Clarence Roberts, of Fayetteville, was exonerated and freed by the Innocence Inquiry Commission after 12 years of wrongful incarceration for a murder conviction in Robeson County. He would likely still be in prison if these proposed changes were already in place.

Narrowing access to post-conviction relief is just the latest piece of an aggressive lobbying campaign the NC Conference of District Attorneys has pursued in recent years to gain more power.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the Conference has been the primary reason why several bipartisan “second chance” bills have been derailed since 2020.

As a member of the Conference’s executive committee, District Attorney Scott has direct oversight of its policy priorities and lobbying tactics.

With grave concern, I am asking District Attorney Scott to speak up to achieve a balance that has been sorely lacking for the last several years. His office has a reputation for using post-conviction petitions to achieve justice.

I don’t see why this radical change would be necessary, especially if it would put the freedom and rights of Robesonians at risk.

Still, it will likely be up to Senator Britt and his committee to save the day.

Several of Senator Britt’s most significant legislative victories were achieved because of his unique ability to mediate the priorities and concerns of law enforcement, reform advocates, and impacted people.

Just last month, I made public comments at the Robeson County Commissioners meeting praising Senator Britt’s leadership and success on restarting the automatic expunction of certain dismissed criminal charges.

I hope to be able to spread that appreciation for his good work again about this important issue.

Robeson County is unique because we have two local elected officials who wield outsized power across the state on criminal justice issues.

I sincerely hope that both Senator Britt and DA Scott use that power to critically review and moderate the most extreme parts of this proposal in order to preserve an essential tool to correct injustices we know are far too common in our system.

Adrienne Kennedy is a member of the Legal Aid Client Council representing Robeson and Cumberland counties. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Fayetteville State University. As a mother and substitute teacher in the public schools of Cumberland County, Kennedy values learning from the scholars and engaging with her community of South Lumberton. Her work with legal aid reflects her commitment to ensuring access to justice and supporting those facing challenges within the system.