Just released online (and to be published June 12, 2025) in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, genetic research by Jonathan Pekar of the University of Edinburgh in the U.K. (and 18 other international scientists including ten Americans) found that both the SARS-CoV-1 (SARS-1) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) coronaviruses “…descend from bat viruses that circulated as recently as one to six years before their respective dates of human emergence….” This supports “…intermediate hosts through wildlife trade playing a role in zoonotic spillover.”

Biologists use differences that arise in genes as a measure of time, but not all sets of genes evolve at the same speed. This study focuses on non-recombinant genes to trace recent evolutionary history, which is often fast for many disease agents that must rapidly adjust to host immunity. This allows researchers to detect the most recent coronavirus ancestors and relationships to the most closely-related bat virus.

This research studied both the 2002 SARS-1 and the COVID-19 coronaviruses. For SARS-1, the closest-inferred bat virus ancestor was several decades earlier with the masked palm civet as a carrier matching the human strain. For the COVID-19 coronavirus, the closest-inferred ancestor dated to 2014 or five years prior to its end-of-2019 human emergence.

The closest-inferred ancestors for SARS-1 circulated in Yunnan, Sichuan and Guizhou provinces. The ancestors for COVID-19 circulated in Laos and Yunnan, China. They conclude that “…it is unlikely that the lineages descending from the closest-inferred bat virus ancestors of SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 reached Guangdong and Hubei, respectively, solely via dispersal through their bat reservoirs.”

Therefore, the “movement of palm civets (Paguma larvata) and raccoon dogs (Nyctereutes probyonoides) as part of the wild and farmed animal trade has been implicated in the emergence of SARS-CoV-1.” Similarly, the ancestor of “SARS-CoV-2 likely moved from an area in or around Laos and Yunnan province, to Hubei province, via the wild and farmed animal trade.”

The wild bats that carry many viral disease agents are immune to them, but do not travel great distances. Therefore the wild animal trade was important in the spread. After the COVID-19 outbreak, China shut down that industry. The Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was likewise closed.

Previous substantial evidence by Michael Worobey and colleagues confirmed nearly all of the first human cases in Wuhan centered around the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in one section where live wild animals were sold and virus-positive specimens were found. In addition, Jonathan Pekar and colleagues also found the early virus genome to have two distinct lineages, A and B, indicating virus evolution in two animal carriers.

Unfortunately, the U.S. government website promotes the fraudulent charges that SARS-CoV-2 virus was the result of a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But Shi Zhengli, the virologist in charge of studying bat coronaviruses at WIV presented whole genome data at the December 4, 2024 conference on “Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Evolution, Pathogenesis and Virology of Coronaviruses” held in Awaji, Japan. Of the 56 coronaviruses studied at the WIV and detailed at the conference, they did not find any sequences which were closely related to SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.

While only a few U.S. intelligence reports indicated “with low confidence” that COVID-19 was possibly due to a lab leak, none stated it was likely due to biological warfare research. They undoubtedly knew of China’s World War II history where Japan’s “UNIT 731” conducted biological warfare that killed huge numbers of Chinese. That well-remembered history makes it impossible for China to conduct biological warfare research any more than modern Japan would conduct nuclear warfare research. While U.S. government websites continue to falsely claim that a Chinese lab leak at the Wuhan Institute was the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, science has solidly proved otherwise.

John Richard Schrock, is a Roe R. Cross distinguished professor and biology professor emeritus at Emporia State University, Kansas. Contact him at 785-864-4530.