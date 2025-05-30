THEY SAID IT

“The Bible says your latter days are supposed to be your best days. I’m fighting just to breathe in my own front

yard.”

Viv Tolson Wayne of St. Pauls talking about the air around her home, which is adjacent to the Robeson County Landfill.

***

“This distinction recognizes [Robeson County Department of Public Health]’s strong performance in meeting 143 of 147 benchmark activities. Robeson County is the largest county by land mass and the most racially and culturally diverse county in North Carolina.”

Suzanne B. Jackson MSN, Robeson County Health Director, talkiong about the department’s reaccreditation by the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation Board.

***

“Today, we remember those who sacrificed so that we can live in freedom.

Tom Martin speaking in a Memorial Day address at Robeson Commuity College. Martin, who served served 21 years in the Army in Vietnam and Bosnia, received the following awards: the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal for Valor and the Purple Heart.

***

“As you turn to the next chapter of your lives, venture forward relentlessly. “The road ahead may be full of unknowns, and the destination may not be entirely clear, but treasure the journey. Embrace the highs and lows, and create order from the chaos. We’re one step closer. So congratulations — and let’s get started.”

Robeson County Early College High School graduate Daniel Zeng speaking to fellow graduates during commencement exercises.