THEY SAID IT

“The June commencement date (Jan. 13) will conclude with Project Graduation at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP), providing a safe and celebratory experience for graduates.”

Jessica Sealey, PSRC spokesperson, talking about Friday’s graduation events throughout the county.

***

“I realized I’d come too far to quit now. This was not going to stop me.”

Tamara Locklear, a recent UNC Pembroke graduate who went through cancer treatments while attending school.

***

“In addition to the new pavement, six U.S. 74 bridges will undergo various kinds of maintenance and preservation work to extend their natural lifespans.”

Andrew Barksdale with NCDOT, talking about a resurfacing project on Highwsay 74 through Robeson County.

***

“We’re building a library of lesson plans aligned with science standards to help students understand the concept of alternative proteins. They’re gaining cross-training in sustainable agriculture, scientific research and workforce readiness.”

Dr. Bryan Sales, associate professor and director of UNCP’s agriculture , talking about program students working in a partnership with the Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein at N.C. State University.