This column was supposed to be easy and quick.

It was to be a short summary of books that would have been featured onPBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch if that program were still beingproduced.

One of those books would have been Greensboro native Jane Borden’srecent “Cults Like Us: Why Cults Are As American As ApplePie.”

Then the Donald Trump-Elon Musk political friendship exploded. Poof. Just like that. What happens now? We don’t know for sure.

But we learned from Borden’s book that some high achievers believe that they do us a favor by having numerous children.

Borden filled the book with examples including, for instance, from the early days in America, sex within cults was often demanded by the cultleaders. Borden writes that John Humphrey Noyes, a cult leader from the mid-1860s really wanted “to bone his sisters.”

He claimed it would bring them closer to God. Noyes’s brother once quoted him as arguing that “the fellowship of brothers and sisters is fundamental and eternal” because it concentrates the perfection of God’s people. By fellowship, he didn’t mean spaghetti dinners in the church basement.

He argued God had started it, anyway, by inbreeding the ancient Jews into a perfect race.

Borden writes, “in 1869, 53 specially chosen women signed a pledge promising ‘that we do not belong to ourselves in any respect, but that we do belong first to God and second to Mr. Noyes.’”

Over 10 years, 62 supposedly superior children were born. Noyes fathered 10 of the babies himself and another 19 were related to him.”

Musk is a modern dad who has 14 children, at least, including Nevada, Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X Æ A-12, Exa, Strider, Azure, Techno, Arcadia, Seldon Lycurgus and Romulus.

Musk and the children’s mother have opened up about the unique names of their children, particularly X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed “X”), who was named by the mother. The baby’s name was originally named X Æ A-12, but was later changed to X Æ A-Xii.

Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, is covering his sixth presidency. He reported from Washington over the weekend.

“Amid the fireworks of his spectacular breakup with Elon Musk last week was a striking admission by President Trump that once could have led to subpoenas.

“As for disloyalty, Mr. Trump threatened to cut off the billionaire’s federal contracts in retaliation, effectively acknowledging what his critics have long said, that he looks at the government as his personal instrument for dispensing favors to friends and penalizing those who cross him.

“In the old days, that might have been cause for a corruption investigation. In the modern era, it’s just another Thursday. Mr. Trump has long since abandoned the kinds of rules and traditions that would constrain a president from employing the power of his office to personally steer federal contracts to allies and away from enemies. And even more remarkable, he has no hesitation about saying it out loud.

“The Musk quote is just further proof that Trump and the late [French] King Louis share a common view of the world: The state, it is me,” said Trevor Potter, the president of the Campaign Legal Center and a former Republican chairman of the Federal Election Commission. “And yes, this is an example of Trump publicly and improperly threatening to use the enormous contracting power.”

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.