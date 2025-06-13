THEY SAID IT

“Tonight, we honor an extraordinary group of individuals who have dedicated 25, 30, 35, 40, even 45 years to the mission of healthcare. That’s not just longevity, it’s legacy, and it deserves every bit of recognition and applause.”

UNC Health Southeastern President and CEO Chris Ellington, talking about employees who have worked at the hospital.

***

“We are standing in today looking into the future and the impact this facility will have in this county for our kids. Today really gets us one step closer to having students in the hallways, teachers in the classrooms and a brighter future for Robeson County.”

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson, speaking during the Topping Out Ceremony that marked the end of the iron work at the new Robeson Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center, Planetarium and Science Center.

***

“We are very proud of this scholarship, and honored that we are able to help these students continue their education. A lot of these students will come back to Robeson County after college, and they’re going to be part of our economy, our communities here, so this is a priority for us.

Robeson County Farm Bureau President Miles Mercer talking about scholarships awarded to local students.

***

“We are incredibly proud to receive this distinguished 10-year accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. This recognition not only validates the high standards of our Bachelor of Science in Nursing program but also underscores our commitment to cultivating future leaders in healthcare.”

Dr. Eva Skuka, dean of the College of Health Sciences at UNCP, talking about the prrograms recent accreditation.

***

“Iran’s regime has spent decades chanting ‘Death to Israel, Death to America.’ It has backed up its violent rhetoric by spending billions funding terrorists keen on destroying Israel, killing hundreds of Americans in the process. “A nuclear Iran was always an unacceptable outcome. “Iran’s leaders rejected President Trump’s efforts to reach a diplomatic solution, leading Israel to take action to ensure Iran could not add a nuclear weapon to its arsenal. “Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, and I stand with Israel and the Jewish people. “A lasting peace in the region is a goal we share, and Iran should think twice about a response that threatens Americans. “As I do often, I am praying for our friends in Israel and our troops all across the globe.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, talking about Israel’s recent attack on Iran.