With my 68th birthday hurdling in my direction, I do not spend a lot of time contemplating my mortality. That is true for a myriad of reasons, one being that with my 68th birthday two months and five days away, time is precious and why waste it?

But sometimes thoughts are force fed, such as when I scroll through Facebook and see an RIP attached to a 50-year-old headshot that I recognize from back in the day and realize that yet another classmate from my time at Lumberton High School has passed away. That is both sad and unsettling, feelings that are happening with increasing frequency.

BTW, what are the dates of the LHS Class of 1975’s 50th reunion? Or was there a vote not to invite me?

I am generally in good health, have been blessed with not good but great genes, I check a lot of the boxes for living in a long life, and have unchecked a few boxes that shorten life, which I would itemize but my mother reads this. Sometimes.

The life expectancy of a white male in the United States is 76, about six years shorter than that of a white female, and I have a lot of thoughts on why that is, but sharing them might shorten my life. Given that, I have almost made it to 68, and my life expectancy going forward is 15, a second shot at being a teenager.

Any good news regarding my life expectancy is welcome without undue scrutiny, and I got a double-dose this week.

I read that taking a daily nap will extend a person’s life by 6.5 years – another box that I check. But here is the quandary.

Does that mean that my life expectancy now is 21.5 years, or was that already factored in those 15 years? And is all that moot should I get hit by an asteroid?

It gets better, I think.

I also read, but it was on Facebook, so I cannot vouch for its veracity, that for every hour a person spends playing golf, that person’s life is extended 4.5 minutes – 18 minutes for 18 holes, nice symmetry. Before I explore whether this could possibly be true, let’s do the math, and yes, I will show my work. All the numbers are rounded.

I played a lot of golf from ages 8 to 18, 22 to 57 and 64 to 68, a total of 49 years, but we will round upward to 50 to make the math easier — and I need to stack as many 4.5 minutes as possible.

We will go with an average of about five 18-hole rounds of golf a week, 260 a year, which would mean a total of 13,000 rounds of golf during my lifetime. Multiply that by four hours a round, and we have 52,000 hours of playing golf.

Let’s toss in 8,000 hours for practice, and we have a total of 60,000 hours of playing golf in my lifetime. Give or take.

If you multiple 60,000 by 4.5 minutes, you get 270,000 minutes earned by playing golf. Divide that by 60 for an hour, and you get 4,500 hours earned, which when divided by 24 means I have gained 187.5 days of lifetime by playing golf.

A lousy half year? That is such a minimal benefit I am beginning to believe it might be true. I was hoping for more.

I would have been better off going to the gym.

Eating more vegetables.

Drinking less.

Or taking more naps.

