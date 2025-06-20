THEY SAID IT

“I’ve been able to learn from so many incredible women on this board. It’s a privilege to serve and continue building on the work of those who came before me.”

UNC Pembroke Associate Dean Dr. Ashley Batts Allen, talking about serving on the Department of Psychology Board.

***

“Kids are often nervous about going to an audition. They don’t know what to prepare or how to do it. When they do go, and there are other kids there that have been in workshops or shows before that know what to bring, a kid who’s never been in theater is going to turn to their parent and go ‘I just want to go home,’ because they feel lost and unprepared.”

Purple Door Productions Theatre Director Jeanne Koonce, talking about the annual Summer Stage Program.

***

“This was an effort to spread those voters across districts.”

Jonathan Rodden, a Stanford University redistricting expert testifying for plaintiffs about congressional boundaries.

***

“Pirate Nation, there’s a world out there waiting on each of you and X marks the spot of your hopes and your dreams. Work hard, set your sails high, fly your flag, stay focused and go claim what is yours. And when the waves get high and things feel hopeless remember the words of Isaiah 43:2, ‘When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you.’ Class of 2025 I love you all. I wish you smooth sailing, prosperous adventures, happiness and God’s blessing on this journey.”

Lumberton High School Principal Larry Brooks, addressing new graduates.