The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), released its most recent report this June 16.

Founded in 1966 and based in Sweden, SIPRI focuses on world armaments, disarmaments and world security. It’s current governing board is chaired by the former Prime Minister of Sweden and includes representatives from Ghana, Singapore, Egypt, France, India, U.K/Ireland and the United States.

The total military stockpiles of the nine nations that currently possess nuclear warheads are: Russia (4,309), United States (3,700), China (600), France (290), United Kingdom (225), India (180), Pakistan (170), Israel (90) and North Korea (50).

Many warheads are stored and not immediately ready for deployment. The U.S. leads in nuclear warheads ready to be deployed on missiles, aircraft or submarines (1,770), followed by Russia (1,718), France (280), the U.K. (120) and China (24).

“Of around 2,100 of the deployed warheads that were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, nearly all belonged to Russia or the US.”

With nearly 60,000 nuclear weapons at the end of the Cold War, this is a dramatic reduction in nuclear stockpiles. But the numbers are now beginning to grow.

Both the US and Russia have launched extensive modernisation programmes that could increase the size and diversity of their arsenals.

China, had about 300 out-of-date warheads from an era of conflict with Russia in the early 1980s. China has now added 100 modern warheads each of the last three years, but only a few are ready for deployment.

It has become obvious that possessing nuclear capability provides protection from other world powers who now have to think twice. For instance, the recent military exchange between Pakistan and India drew worldwide concern because both possess nuclear warheads.

China is the only country with an unconditional “no first use” policy, adopted in 1964 and reiterated since.

India has likewise stated it has a no first use policy, adopted in 1998, but has discussed the option in response to potential biological or chemical warfare attack.

The U.S. refuses to adopt a no first use policy and reserves the right to use nuclear weapons first in wartime conflicts.

NATO likewise opposes any “no-first-use” policy.

“The era of reductions in the number of nuclear weapons in the world, which had lasted since the end of the cold war, is coming to an end,” said Hans M. Kristensen, associate aenior fellow with SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). “Instead, we see a clear trend of growing nuclear arsenals, sharpened nuclear rhetoric and the abandonment of arms control agreements.”

Russia and the USA together possess around 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons. The sizes of their respective military stockpiles (i.e. useable warheads) seem to have stayed relatively stable in 2024 but both states are implementing extensive modernization programmes that could increase the size and diversity of their arsenals in the future.

If no new agreement is reached to cap their stockpiles, the number of warheads they deploy on strategic missiles seems likely to increase after the bilateral 2010 Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) expires in February 2026.

The SIPRI report notes that in the U.K., the Labour government “declared its commitment to continuing to build four new nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines” and upgrade the UK nuclear arsenal.

France is also developing third-generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. In 2022, a study led by Dr. Lili Xia of Rutgers University analyzed the climate and food production factors of nuclear warfare.

“More than 2 billion people could die from a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, and more than 5 billion could die from a war between the United States and Russia,” she said. “The results here provide further support to the 1985 statement by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and restated by U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021 that ‘a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

John Richard Schrock, is a Roe R. Cross distinguished professor and biology professor emeritus at Emporia State University, Kansas. Contact him at 785-864-4530.