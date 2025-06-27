To The Editor:

I am a Boy Scout from Troop 301. I am writing a letter concerning the age of our schools and the facilities.

Many of our schools have not been renovated in a long tie.

I just graduated from Littlefield Middle School, and I am set to attend RCC Early College.

Our schools are fairly old. Littlefield [9674 NC-41, Lumberton] was built in 1965, then transformed into a middle school in 2004.

I hope I can spark a change to update our schools and their facilities.

Mason Chadwick

Lumberton

