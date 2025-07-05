Three major global ranking agencies recently released their annual reports. On June 18, Times Higher Education (THE) released its Impact Rankings and US News released its popular Best Global Universities Rankings. Then QS released their World University Rankings (WUR) on June 19. A fourth Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) is also released annually and is the most objective in focusing on academic and research metrics rather than historical reputation.

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2003 and was the first worldwide university ranking. It is now published by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, an independent organization that took over in 2009 and has worked with an international board of academic advisors since 2011. Over 2500 universities worldwide are ranked and ARWU publishes the best 1000. ARWU uses six indicators to rank universities: number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly-cited researchers, number of articles published in top journals (Nature and Science), and the number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index. ARWU also publishes rankings by academic subject.

In 2004, Times Higher Education (THE) magazine collaborated with Quacquarelli Symonds, a higher education analytics firm, to publish data on university performance. In 2009, they disconnected to publish independent university rankings and THE developed a different methodology with Thomson Reuters. The first THE World University Rankings (WUR) were published in September 2010. Their website explains: “This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally. Overall, we collected 411,789 data points from more than 2,673 institutions in 115 countries that submitted data.” This huge number of citations and academic publications comes from Elsevier’s Scopus database. Their proportional weighting groups 13 indicators under five categories: teaching (30%), research (30%), citations (32.5%), international mix (5%) and industry income (2.5%). Modifications to the indicators continue. The citation impact (32.5%) based on average citation per paper, is based on the 12,000 journals indexed by Thomson Reuters’ Web of Science database over a five year period.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analytics firm, disconnected from THE in 2009 to publish independent university rankings. QS ranks universities based on nine indicators: academic reputation (30%), citations per faculty (20%), employer reputation (15%), faculty-to-student ratio (10%), international faculty ratio (5%), international student ratio (5%), international research ratio (institution’s research partnerships measured by internationally co-authored publications) (5%), employment outcomes (5%), and sustainability (5%). Half of the evaluation is therefore based on academic reputation and citations per faculty, both factors where U.S. universities have dropped significantly in recent years. Academic reputation is based on responses from over 150,000 academics from over 140 countries.

U.S. News ranks world universities based on: publications (10%), books (2.5%), conferences (2.5%), normalized citation impact (10%), total citations (7.5%), publications among the 10% most-cited (12.5%), percentage publications among the 10% most cited (10%); international collaboration relative to country (5%), international collaboration (5%), number of highly-cited papers the top 1% most-cited (5%), and percent of publications among the top 1% most highly cited papers (5%).

Examining the full range of 2025 QS world university rankings, two-thirds of U.S. universities fell in score while 68% of China’s universities rose in position year-on-year.

Since the end of World War II, the U.S. had gained dominance in higher education and university research. This is now changing rapidly. None of these current rankings take into account the 2025 presidential actions that are cutting funding and threatening research at our highest ranked U.S. universities. China, Singapore and other Asian universities have rapidly ascended. The QS senior vice-president notes that now Asia has the highest number of ranked universities (565) compared to Europe (487), the Americas (358) and Africa (47). In addition, U.S. scores for internationalization and research impact have fallen dramatically this year.

John Richard Schrock, is a Roe R. Cross distinguished professor and biology professor emeritus at Emporia State University, Kansas. Contact him at 785-864-4530.