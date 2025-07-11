I am not a hoarder, unencumbered by an irrational desire to cling to inanimate objects because of some imagined sentimental value.

That said, my home and particularly my garage are increasingly cluttered, the result of decades of gathering that has not been balanced by decades of tossing stuff out. When I receive something for which I have no use, perhaps a gift or a prize, it is typically stuffed into a dark space, where it collects dust.

I know some folks clear room and make a few dollars by holding a yard sale, but if there were a top 10 list of things I will never do, hauling personal items out to the front lawn and haggling over prices with strangers who wander by would make mine. Larry David is more likely to hold a yard sale than am I.

I am writing this today because I recently won a rather strange item in a raffle at a charity golf tournament, a red oak cabinet that I considered hanging until better sense prevailed. I suppose it has a value, so I enlisted a buddy who is a regular presence at the Fifth Street flea market, negotiated a split with the lion’s share to me, and told him to see what it would fetch.

Inspired by a TV show I binged watched earlier this year, “Filthy Fortunes,” I decided to see if there was more money to be made, and that now would be a good time to clean house so to speak. If you have not watched an episode of “Filthy Fortunes,” which I hope returns for a Season 2, I recommend it.

In the show, a pleasant fellow named Matt Paxton and his team of experts traverse the good ole USA in search of cluttered homes, negotiating a clean-up cost with the owner, but more importantly, looking for hidden treasures — valued collectibles, art, rare coins, baseball cards, cash, anything someone else will pay for that might have been stuffed away and forgotten.

The split, after the owner pays for the cleanup, is typically 50-50, but much of the fun is watching a home literally buried in debris uncovered and made livable again — a transformation that never fails to put a big smile on the face of the homeowner. That smile widens when they are given a fistful of cash, typically in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Paxton and his crew take a chance on uncovering items of value, and in the episodes I have watched, the hits greatly outnumber the misses, although I accept that the misses probably die during the production phase. If nothing of value is found, there is no show.

As for me, I knew when I began the sweep that there was nothing of value, but I also considered that what I had no use for, someone else might. In addition to the cabinet, hauled off were a bunch of clothes that no longer fit, shoes, jackets, hunting gear, coolers, a widescreen TV and some nics and the accompanying nacs.

I hung onto the baseball card collection, knowing if there is a hidden gem in there — I know it is unlikely — that it will not bring full price on Fifth Street.

I am not expecting a fortune, perhaps some beer money or what has become a bigger expense, cat food. But I can tell you, some of what was hauled off was filthy.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].