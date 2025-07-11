If you assumed I would cover sports forever, you’re not alone.

While, on the one hand, I figured I’d advance my career over time, I also more or less figured that advancement would come within the confines of sportswriting.

It is, after all, what I always wanted to do (once I figured out that I had little sports future as a participant, which happened quickly).

But I recently turned 30, have been doing the same thing for nearly the last six years — and jumped at the chance for a new challenge.

As you read on today’s front page, I began a new role at The Robesonian this week as its editor. I enter into this position feeling honored that The Robesonian and its parent company Champion Media have entrusted me with leading its newsroom operations and I am grateful for that opportunity.

I’m also eager to dive into this new role head-first.

Now, I’m well aware that some people reading this are probably wondering, is the guy who wanted to be a sportswriter all his life cut out for a job leading the way on the news side? Well, to answer that as candidly and transparently as I can, I’ve been preparing for this side of journalism all my life too — even when I didn’t always realize it myself.

This has come in many ways, from watching Dan Rather anchor the evening news nightly from an early age, to studying how reporters covered breaking news stories ranging from the death of the queen and presidents to the election of the pope to see what worked in their coverage and what didn’t.

When I wasn’t watching ESPN growing up, I often watched The Weather Channel, especially when tropical weather approached the U.S. coast — and I find it ironic that a weather-related story is in the lead spot on the front page of my first edition as editor. While I strongly pray that Robeson County will never again be impacted by a hurricane as severely it was in 2016 and 2018, if that day comes I feel fully prepared for the reporting of it.

When I’ve had the chance to help out on breaking news coverage over my first six years at The Robesonian, I’ve relished those opportunities. Now I’ll get the rush of chasing down key information on those big stories far more often.

Through my career, first at The Clayton Tribune in Georgia, then at the Courier-Tribune in Asheboro and here at The Robesonian, I’ve worked under six editors. Even as the sports guy who sometimes had no news assignments on a given day or week, I’ve observed each of them closely, and will take something from each of them as I develop my own approach to this role.

For nearly the last four years, that editor has been David Kennard. I’d like to thank David for his hard work, his professionalism, and the steadiness with which he has led this news division. I wish him well as he returns closer to his children in a new role in Idaho.

I’ve also worked under former Robesonian editors T.C. Hunter and Donnie Douglas, learning from T.C.’s sternness (this is meant as a compliment) and Donnie’s community knowledge and connectivity. It was Donnie, along with then-sports editor Jonathan Bym, who brought me to The Robesonian in 2019; for this, I have been thankful every day since, but that holds especially true today.

To put my goals simply, I hope to continue and expand on the work that each of those editors has done here. If done well, the result for you the reader will be a continuance of the coverage that you’ve come to know over this organization’s 155-year history.

My time covering sports here in Robeson County has been thoroughly enjoyable, including everything from state championship games to Robeson County Shootouts and Slugfests to following the likes of Kelvin Sampson and William McGirt and River Ryan that made it from here to the big time.

To the numerous friends I’ve made through that pursuit: this is anything but a farewell to that world. I’ll still be around as I continue to cover some local sports, albeit in a reduced role, supplementing the sports and news reporter that will soon be added to our staff. Beyond that, many of the relationships that have been built on the fields and courts around Robeson County have come to be far deeper than just their origins within sport, and will continue whether I’m at every game or just a few.

To many of the rest of Robeson County’s newsmakers: we may already know each other, or at least know of each other, but on more of a superficial level. I look forward to changing that as I become more firmly entrenched in the happenings of this community.

Editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-416-5847 or by email at [email protected].