They Said It

“We aim to complete the majority of the work during the week of July 21. We are tentatively planning to shift traffic on Aug. 1, but this is highly dependent on the weather. … During the final stages of a project, if one subcontractor is delayed due to weather, it creates a ripple effect on the others.”

— NCDOT engineer Mike Parker, discussing the completion of the construction of a new bridge on West Second Street over the Lumber River in downtown Lumberton

***

“Our farmers are the lifeblood of our nation, sustaining our communities and our economy. When severe weather events, like Hurricane Helene, and drought struck North Carolina last year, it devastated our crops and shattered countless livelihoods. Unfortunately, this tragic pattern repeats itself whenever major natural disasters strike. Without swift disaster relief, agricultural producers face the stark reality of downsizing or closing their operations altogether.”

— U.S. Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened applications for natural disaster recovery assistance for farmers

***

“Instead of spending time typing on a computer, the doctor can now focus fully on the patient. That means more eye contact, more face-to-face time, and real conversations. A physician can sit in a chair, facing the patient, and spend the office visit time with the patient listening, caring, and letting the data recording from the visit occur in real time without interfering with the personal interaction with the patient.”

— Dr. James Slauterbeck, UNC Health Southeastern orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, on new AI technology that records and transcribes conversations between doctors and patients

***

“It’s very exciting, especially for the city, to get this big crowd coming into the economy. We’ve been trying for years to get it. … It’s very exciting to show off what the girls can do.”

— Lumberton Softball Association President Johnny Britt, on the first Dixie Softball state tournament to be held in Lumberton