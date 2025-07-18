I am going to share something that will surprise most regular readers of this column: I do not play much golf.

Obviously, the amount of golf I play is relative, with the determination made through comparing how much I play with others. I play more golf than those who do not play, but less than the regular golfers at Pinecrest Country Club, where I have returned to work.

I am a bit of a range rat, a breed of golfers who beat balls on the range while typically avoiding teeing it up on the golf course and then totaling the score, which bypasses the social aspect of the game. I am working on playing more and practicing less, the shortest path to shaving strokes.

I will not be playing this weekend, when about 90 golfers will compete in the 45th annual Dial Insurance Agency Robeson County Golf Championship, a three-day event at Pinecrest that debuted in 1981. I used to play in it regularly, finishing in the top five several times, twice as runner-up, a chore complicated by the task of covering the event as sports editor of this newspaper during that decade.

But I have not played in it since about the mid-1990s, when my interest in the game began to fade, and my ability to play it well did too. I am still not sure which happened first, but they were tethered.

I considered teeing it up this weekend as a Super Senior but will instead be in Chapel Hill teeing it up at Finley Golf Course with old fraternity brothers, all super and seniors.

I was nearby in the early 1980s when the tournament was established, fulfilling a mission by the late John McKee, who played college golf at UNC, helped teach me the game, and was clearly the No. 1 ambassador for golf in this county then and probably before and since.

Golf was largely segregated in this county at the time, by race, yes, but also by social status, and John was a member at Pinecrest Country Club, which required membership. There were hard feelings that had to be vanquished to put together the championship, with plenty of pushback from some of the golf courses.

Without John, his vision, his work, and his ability to bring together key players who did not always see similarly, there quite simply would not be a county championship this weekend.

The tournament has a title sponsor, but it would be easy enough to name divisions after John and others who did the work. Or the trophy. Or something. He is deserving.

During the early years of the tournament, individual golfers qualified at their respective clubs — Pinecrest, Flag Tree Golf Club, Scothurst Golf Club, and Riverside Golf Club — to play and there was a team aspect to the competition. Consequently, the field was limited.

Now, anyone can sign up and play in one of several divisions, including the men’s championship where the county’s top players huddle for three days of competition. There are four other divisions: Regular, Ladies, Seniors, age 55 and over, and Super Senior, age 65 and over, that are played over two days. It is truly an open championship.

I remember well conversations with John about the establishment of the golf tournament and what he envisioned. Yes, John wanted to identify the best golfer in the county, but he also saw the tournament as an event that would bring together golfers in a triracial community, making golf an instrument in the county’s continuing evolution.

I like to think that John will be looking down from the heavens this weekend, and smiling, knowing that not only will a champion be crowned, but the field is a melting pot of people from Robeson County as he envisioned.

That smile, I am sure, would be wider if he and other key players were properly honored in a way that the staging of the tournament each year would automatically recall the work of its founders.

