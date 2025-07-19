They Said It

“As people, I believe it is our duty to participate in any kind of election so that we can vote for the right candidate for the position. Every person has a voice, and everybody’s vote is counted.”

— Robeson County Senior Deputy of Elections Ninevetch Carmona on the imporatance of participating in elections

***

“It means a lot to be able to portray him. Not only for that reason, but because of the cultural icon that he is to us Lumbee people. Everything he stood for, as far as helping the poor, the morals and the values he chose to live by: protect what’s your own and don’t hurt anyone that doesn’t hurt you.”

— Zachary Oxendine on portraying Henry Berry Lowrie in “Strike at the Wind!”

***

“Today, we honor the legacy of a man who made lasting contributions to our community. Lester Bullard’s vision helped shape a place where generations of Lumbee families have gathered to create memories, enjoy recreation, and build lasting connections.

— Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery at the dedication for Lester Bullard Boulevard, naming the road which runs through the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center after its first president

***

“We came through with good clutch hits, great pitching, good defense, made some great plays all around our infield. All of us contributed to the victory. Some clutch hits at the right time, clutch defensive plays. My parents had good support behind me, two good coaches behind me and our girls believe in what we work on and what we practice. When they apply it it works.”

— Lumberton Ponytails (12U) softball coach Chris Conner after his team won the state tournament earlier this week at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex to advance to the Dixie Softball World Series