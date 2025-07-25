It is rare that I will order a pizza delivered for consumption in the early evening.

Pizza, I suppose because of the carbohydrates, is jet fuel for my brain, and on Wednesday night, after learning of the deaths of two friends from different phases of my life, I wanted a quiet mind to accompany me to bed. My dreams are weird enough, but they enter a disturbing realm following pizza.

Also, I had succumbed to another craving earlier in the day, having had chicken fajitas for lunch, and I do not typically stack unhealthy meals. With that in mind, halibut was thawing, veggies from the garden were lined up, and some leftover rice was ready for the microwave.

But suddenly, melancholic after the sad news, I decided I did not want to bother with cooking, and that a large hand-tossed pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni and onions at a cost of $22 with the 30% tip included would soften the news of the day. It would provide for a second meal later, brunch, either on Saturday or Sunday, cutting the per-meal cost by exactly half and making the decision less reckless.

It was 6:42 p.m., and knowing the delivery would take about 25 minutes, I did some calculations in my head and settled on a timeline for the pizza to arrive right after my second Bud Light.

The call was made at 7:15 to my go-to pizza delivery place, and before I could say a word, I found myself on hold – for more than 3 minutes. Convinced I had been forgotten, I hit “end,” dialed again, and the same lady who answered before admonished me with, “I have not forgotten you. I am here alone,” and I was back on hold without uttering a word.

I gave her 3 more minutes of my life, which I thought was generous, before I again hit “end,” and went to my next go-to pizza place, knowing that the same pizza would now cost me about $30 with the tip included. It was 7:28, and I stuck a third Bud Light in the freezer for insurance.

The call was made, and I was back on hold, but this time the order was placed with the promise the pizza would be at my place in 25 minutes, or around 8 p.m. I grabbed the third Bud Light, and placed a fourth in the freezer, just in case.

By now, I was making notes, having decided if I could not get a pizza, I would at least get a column, and I jotted down “8:22, still no pizza.” The halibut was thawed, the veggies still lined up, and I briefly considered a lane change, but decided that was a panic move. I am not a quitter.

Another call was placed, and I asked for an update on my pizza, and was told “it is leaving the restaurant right now.”

Satisfied, I hung up, but before getting critical information, specifically, where in line was my delivery, first, middling, or near the end. I also considered that “it is leaving the restaurant right now” might be a canned response that employees read from a troubleshooting card when dealing with an obviously disgruntled, starving and slightly tipsy person who had been waiting 75 minutes for a pizza.

I grabbed a fourth Bud Light, which was lukewarm but manageable, and tried but failed to enter a zen-like state. At exactly 8:51, a full 96 minutes after the initial call, I saw a vehicle crawling down Cy Williams Boulevard, the driver obviously scanning street addresses in search of 1204.

A good sign.

I then began lecturing myself, advising me that the delay was not the fault of the driver, and I should be nice. I decided against deducting from the tip, grabbed the pizza, settled in to continue watching the Dire Straits concert that was helping with my sanity, and took a first bite.

It was undercooked. Oh, the irony, a pizza that was almost two hours from ordering to arrival was undercooked.

Still, assisted by four Bud Lights and a nine-hour fast, the pizza was surprisingly good.

You have likely noticed that I have not identified either of the offending pizza places, but my guess is that your guess is pretty good. I did this because I know stuff happens.

That said, if a manager of either or both offending restaurants feels a twinge of guilt, feel free to send me a free pizza. You have my name, number and address, and the pizza I prefer.

Just let me know in advance. I got a couple of beers that need drinking first.

Reach Donnie Douglas by email at [email protected].