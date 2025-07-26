In the first two weeks in my new role as editor of this newspaper, I’ve covered some “good news” and some “bad news.”

In this community and many others, the bad news gets a lot of attention. And, while it is unfortunate that these things happen, it does remain newsworthy when they do.

But that is not where the fulfillment of this job lies. Where that comes is in the positive stories affirming the accomplishments and developments of progress in Robeson County.

I’ve thought about what some of those stories could be in my tenure as editor. As someone who curates the “first draft of history” for this community, here are a few stories that I’m eager to be involved with in that way.

Lumbee recognition

The struggle for full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe has continued for nearly seven decades since the Lumbee Act of 1956 granted them only partial recognition.

Momentum seems to be building though, for it to eventually happen. Versions of the Lumbee Fairness Act, which would grant full federal recognition, have been introduced in each of the last few terms of Congress; previous versions passed the U.S. House, but got no further.

While it will require action of Congress, the Jan. 23 executive order by President Trump made clear the administration’s position in favor of recognition, and the historic step leaves no doubt on whether he’d sign the bill if given the chance.

My gut says recognition will eventually happen, and when it does it’s hard to think of any story I may be involved with at The Robesonian that would be more historic.

A quiet 2025 hurricane season

I was not yet in Robeson County for Hurricane Matthew in 2016 or Hurricane Florence in 2018, but am well aware of the devastation that each storm caused in this community. We’ve had brushes with tropical weather since, but fortunately nothing close to the severity of those two storms.

Flood mitigation efforts have happened since or are currently in progress, from a floodgate under I-95 to infrastructural drainage improvements in Lumberton, and other examples beyond the city. But even still, I hope the effectiveness of those efforts is ultimately never tested.

Broadly, NOAA predicted this spring a 60% chance of an above-average 2025 hurricane season. For the sake of us all, I hope to write a story on Nov. 30 (the last day of hurricane season) saying they were wrong.

2025 local elections

I came into this business as a sportswriter, but elections have always fascinated me too — I guess the competitive side of it, with winners, losers and the like, is why. This fall in my first few months as editor I’ll get the chance to lead coverage of one.

While municipal elections often don’t get the same attention as state and national races, they’re arguably more important to the communities in which they take place — and from a coverage standpoint, these are the politicians we cover more directly day-to-day than the president, governor or members of Congress.

This election appears boring in Lumberton, with four City Council incumbents all running unopposed. But races for mayor in Fairmont (incumbent Charles Kemp, Phillip Wall and Monte McCallum) and Red Springs (Duron Burney and Caroline Sumpter) and for town boards in Fairmont, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs, Rowland and St. Pauls — among others — will be intriguing to follow come November.

Completion of I-95 construction

I’m sure every Robeson County resident can agree with this one: I am looking forward to the completion of the I-95 widening project.

I’m well aware that enduring this construction is simply the cost of progress, and we’ll all be thankful for a wider and more efficient highway once work is done — and also a raised one, which will help with flood mitigation around where it crosses the Lumber River. Being able to drive from Lumberton to St. Pauls or the state line without delays, though, will also be a much appreciated blessing.

The project was originally scheduled to run through 2027, though engineers believe that it will probably take a little bit longer than that for construction to be entirely completed.

There is presently positive news on the front of local road construction, though, with the Second Street Bridge in downtown Lumberton reopening on Friday (see related story, page 1A).

Justice for local crime

While crime is not a positive story, bringing closure to the victims or families after solving unsolved crimes eases the burden they carry and makes our community safer by getting those responsible off the streets.

There are many examples of unsolved crimes in Robeson County; here’s just one, who I knew personally: Marqueise Coleman was a bright young man with a positive attitude that rubbed off on those around him, and was an incredible football talent as a running back at St. Pauls. He was murdered in 2021 at age 19, cutting short a promising life before playing a single down of college football at Fayetteville State.

His case remains unsolved — even as I believe someone other than the perpetrator knows what happened and hasn’t come forward. Covering ‘Quiese’s death was one of the worst days of my career, but I look forward to the day I cover his killer’s capture.

Editor Chris Stiles can be reached by phone at 910-416-5847 or by email at [email protected].