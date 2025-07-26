They Said It

“With this historic memo and the overwhelming bipartisan support from the North Carolina Delegation, we are moving forward with our advocacy of the Lumbee Fairness Act. Only Congress can correct the faults of the Lumbee Act of 1956. There is no bureaucratic process or executive action that can overturn the Lumbee Act of 1956; only Congress can correct what Congress did many years ago.”

— Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery in a letter to citizens updating the Tribe’s efforts to receive full federal recognition

***

“We want to make sure that we enhance the stream restoration so that it will help folks in the future, when we have these major rain events that we seem to be experiencing more and more often.”

— Lumberton Deputy City Manager Brandon Love, responding to FEMA’s cancellation of millions of dollars in grants towards flood mitigation projects

***

“We constantly field calls and inquiries regarding business locations and are always trying to find suitable buildings for them.”

— Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp in his “State of the Community” message on downtown business development in the town

***

“The rise in visits underscores the need for more accessible mental health care options, including outpatient services and community support systems. Through the implementation of integrated care models, where mental health professionals are part of the emergency care team, outcomes can be improved for all patients.”

— Lori Dove, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UNC Health Southeastern, on a continued increase in patients seeking mental health care at the emergency room, stated in context of Southeastern Integrated Care’s new mental health urgent care facility set to open this fall