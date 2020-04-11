Plenty of time to do nothing

“Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day

Fritter and waste the hours in an offhand way.

Kicking around on a piece of ground in your home town

Waiting for someone or something to show you the way.”

— Opening lyrics from Pink Floyd’s “Time.”

In the old days when I managed a newsroom, I had a mantra that I often shared with staff: “Anything you need to do that can be done now, do now.”

The point being, in the news business, there is no way of knowing when you will be summoned elsewhere. Finish the town board meeting now, so if the high school catches on fire, you can provide the coverage of that as well.

Then there was the not-so-little-matter of making a deadline. For 36 years, I awakened each morning with a blank canvass to populate with local news, and the clock winding down on the time to get that done. I am not sure I fully realized the pressure I felt from that assignment until, interestingly, it was lifted.

Now, in the phase of my life I am calling a pause, not retirement, let’s just say life is different. Very different.

The current challenge, which I hope is short-lived, is to try to find a way to fill up a day, all 24 hours of it.

On a recent Saturday, I got up at 7:30 a.m., cooked breakfast, stuffed packages with T-shirts, cut the grass, worked in the garden, took a brief nap, played nine holes of golf, and then looked at the clock. It was 3:13 p.m. Nine hours to go I thought to myself.

I remember the late John McKee, a buddy who taught me how to play golf, telling me after he retired that the week now consisted of six Saturdays and a Sunday. I now know what he meant by that. It used to be that I could be given a date a month or two in either direction, and I could quickly identify the day of the week on which it fell. I now struggle to know the day of the week today is.

Monday, once loathed, is no different than Friday, once longed for.

My quest to keep busy is stymied by the unusual circumstance that has been forced upon all of us by the coronavirus, which is the admonition, issued in the the name of good sense and public health, to stay at home and ride this deal out. The news that social distancing is, as they say, flattening the curve should inspire all of us to keep keeping our distance.

Except for the coronavirus, I could be traveling around, perhaps to Bald Head Island to see my 85-year-old parents, perhaps to Charleston, South Carolina, to play golf with old fraternity brothers, or perhaps to Chapel Hill to see friends.

It gets worse: I have been sentenced to solitary confinement at a time that there is no sports. There was no NCAA title game on Monday, there is no Masters this weekend, and I don’t watch as my Major League fantasy team drops daily in the Ashpole League in which I have competed since 1990, and just once cashed a check. I will say again, there is collusion in Fairmont.

Thank God for AXS TV, which I recently discovered thanks to a buddy name Hawg. If you like classic rock ‘n roll packaged in live concerts, check it out. There is a lot of junk on there as well, so I advise the DVR. When recorded, you can fast forward through the commercials to save time, but I don’t do that any longer, because my cup of time is running over.

All this reminds me of when my father, a psychiatrist who established Southeastern Regional Mental Health in Robeson County and practiced medicine for 32 years here, retired at about the same age I am now, 62. My mother fretted that she was really worried about Dad’s ability to relax — more precisely, his inability to relax.

So a few months into his retirement, I asked him if he has had figured out how to relax.

“Figured it out?” he said. “I have mastered it.”

I find comfort knowing I have his genes.

